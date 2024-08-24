Silver commemorative coins 10 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland
10 Zlotych 1995Berlin 1945
10 Zlotych 1995100 years of Olympic Games
10 Zlotych 1995Wincenty Witos
10 Zlotych 1996Sigismund II Augustus
10 Zlotych 1996Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
10 Zlotych 1996200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
10 Zlotych 199640th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
10 Zlotych 19971000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert
10 Zlotych 199746th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II
10 Zlotych 1997Stephen Bathory
10 Zlotych 1997200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki
10 Zlotych 1998Sigismund III Vasa
10 Zlotych 1998XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
10 Zlotych 199845th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
10 Zlotych 199820th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
10 Zlotych 199890th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
10 Zlotych 199850th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights
10 Zlotych 1999Poland's accession to NATO
10 Zlotych 1999John Paul II
10 Zlotych 1999The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption
10 Zlotych 1999500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski
10 Zlotych 1999150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
10 Zlotych 1999Wladyslaw IV
10 Zlotych 1999100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death
10 Zlotych 1999150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
10 Zlotych 2000The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
10 Zlotych 2000The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
10 Zlotych 20001000 years of Wroclaw
10 Zlotych 2000The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10 Zlotych 2000John II Casimir
10 Zlotych 2000130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum
10 Zlotych 200030th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
10 Zlotych 2001Year 2001
10 Zlotych 200115 Years of the Constitutional Court
10 Zlotych 2001100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
10 Zlotych 2001John III Sobieski
10 Zlotych 2001XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
10 Zlotych 2001Michal Siedlecki
10 Zlotych 2002Bronislaw Malinowski
10 Zlotych 2002World Football Cup 2002
10 Zlotych 2002General Wladyslaw Anders
10 Zlotych 2002World Football Cup 2002
10 Zlotych 2002Augustus II the Strong
10 Zlotych 2002John Paul II
10 Zlotych 200310 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
10 Zlotych 2003General Stanislaw Maczek
10 Zlotych 2003150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
10 Zlotych 2003Stanislaw I Leszczynski
10 Zlotych 2003750 years of Poznan
10 Zlotych 2004History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
10 Zlotych 2004Poland's Accession to the European Union
10 Zlotych 200460th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
10 Zlotych 2004General Stanislaw Sosabowski
10 Zlotych 200485 Years of the Police
10 Zlotych 2004Aleksander Czekanowski
10 Zlotych 2004100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
10 Zlotych 2004XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
10 Zlotych 2005Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
10 Zlotych 2005John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2005The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
10 Zlotych 2005John Paul II
10 Zlotych 2005Stanislaw August Poniatowski
10 Zlotych 200560th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
10 Zlotych 2005500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
10 Zlotych 2005History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
10 Zlotych 200630 years of June 1976 protests
10 Zlotych 2006History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
10 Zlotych 2006XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
10 Zlotych 2007125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
10 Zlotych 2007Arctowski and Dobrowolski
10 Zlotych 2006The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
10 Zlotych 2006100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
10 Zlotych 2006500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
10 Zlotych 2006History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
10 Zlotych 2007The Mounted Knight
10 Zlotych 2007Ignacy Domeyko
10 Zlotych 200775 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
10 Zlotych 2007History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
10 Zlotych 2007750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
10 Zlotych 2007125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
10 Zlotych 2008450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
10 Zlotych 2008XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
10 Zlotych 200840th Anniversary - March 1968
10 Zlotych 200810th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
10 Zlotych 2008Siberian Exiles
10 Zlotych 2008Bronislaw Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 2008400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
10 Zlotych 200890th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
10 Zlotych 2009Wielun - September 1939
10 Zlotych 2009Winged hussars
10 Zlotych 200990th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
10 Zlotych 2009180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
10 Zlotych 2009Elections of 4 June 1989
10 Zlotych 2009Czeslaw Niemen
10 Zlotych 2009Tadeusz Gajcy
10 Zlotych 2009Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
10 Zlotych 200995th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
10 Zlotych 2009100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
10 Zlotych 200925th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
10 Zlotych 200970th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
10 Zlotych 201065th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
10 Zlotych 2010Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
10 Zlotych 2010Chevau-Léger
10 Zlotych 2010Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
10 Zlotych 2010100 years of Polish Scouting Association
10 Zlotych 2010Krzysztof Komeda
10 Zlotych 201095th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
10 Zlotych 2010Battle of Klushino
10 Zlotych 2010Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
10 Zlotych 2010Benedykt Dybowski
10 Zlotych 2010Battle of Grunwald
10 Zlotych 201130th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)
10 Zlotych 2011Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
10 Zlotych 2011Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
10 Zlotych 2011Uhlan of the Second Republic
10 Zlotych 2011100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
10 Zlotych 201170th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
10 Zlotych 2011Silesian Uprising
10 Zlotych 2011100 years of Blind Society for the Protection
10 Zlotych 2011Ferdynand Ossendowski
10 Zlotych 2011Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski
10 Zlotych 201220th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
10 Zlotych 2012150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland
10 Zlotych 2012Stefan Banach
10 Zlotych 2012150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2012UEFA European Football Championship
10 Zlotych 2012Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
10 Zlotych 2012100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 2013150th Anniversary - January Revolt
10 Zlotych 2013100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2013130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
10 Zlotych 2013100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
10 Zlotych 2013200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
10 Zlotych 201350th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
10 Zlotych 2013200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
10 Zlotych 2013Agnieszka Osiecka
10 Zlotych 2014Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
10 Zlotych 2014Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
10 Zlotych 2014100th Birthday of Jan Karski
10 Zlotych 2014Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
10 Zlotych 2014150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
10 Zlotych 2014Bracteate Leszek I the White
10 Zlotych 2014Grzegorz Ciechowski
10 Zlotych 2014Canonisation of John Paul II
10 Zlotych 201550th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
10 Zlotych 2015100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
10 Zlotych 2015Jozef Pilsudski
10 Zlotych 2015150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
10 Zlotych 201675th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
10 Zlotych 2016200 years of the University of Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2016NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek
10 Zlotych 2016Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
10 Zlotych 2016200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
10 Zlotych 2016Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
10 Zlotych 2016Jozef Haller
10 Zlotych 2016The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
10 Zlotych 2017150th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Gymnastic Society Sokol
10 Zlotych 2017The Enduring Soldiers
10 Zlotych 2017Danuta Siedzikowna Inka
10 Zlotych 2017Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 2017200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
10 Zlotych 2017The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
10 Zlotych 2017The Wola and Ochota Massacres
10 Zlotych 201770th Anniversary of 'Kultura Paryska' Magazine
10 Zlotych 2017100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima
10 Zlotych 2017Witold Pilecki 'Witold'
10 Zlotych 2017200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 2017Roman Dmowski
10 Zlotych 2017100th Anniversary of the Polish National Committee
10 Zlotych 2017Feliks Selmanowicz 'Zagonczyk'
10 Zlotych 2017Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'
10 Zlotych 2018Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
10 Zlotych 2018August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'
10 Zlotych 2018100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans
10 Zlotych 2018Fryderyk Skarbek
10 Zlotych 2018760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków
10 Zlotych 2018We Poles, proud and free: 1918-2018
10 Zlotych 2018100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2018125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow
10 Zlotych 2018Ignacy Jan Paderewski
10 Zlotych 2018Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'
10 Zlotych 2018100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
10 Zlotych 2019Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922
10 Zlotych 2019Vilnius Offensive
10 Zlotych 2019200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
10 Zlotych 2019Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
10 Zlotych 2019420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
10 Zlotych 201975th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of the National Flag of Poland
10 Zlotych 201990th Anniversary of the Birth of Anna Walentynowicz
10 Zlotych 2019Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'
10 Zlotych 2019Wojciech Korfanty
10 Zlotych 2019Russian Homage
10 Zlotych 2019Prussian Homage
10 Zlotych 2019100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation
10 Zlotych 2019Roman Rybarski
10 Zlotych 2020100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II
10 Zlotych 202010th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy
10 Zlotych 2020Katyn - Palmiry 1940