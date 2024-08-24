Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Silver commemorative coins 10 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

10 Zlotych 1995

Berlin 1945
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW BCH 12,000 0 52
10 Zlotych 1995

100 years of Olympic Games
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW RK 20,000 0 37
10 Zlotych 1995

Wincenty Witos
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1995 MW NR 20,000 0 27
10 Zlotych 1996

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW ET Bust portrait 13,000 0 64
10 Zlotych 1996

Sigismund II Augustus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW ET Half-length portrait 5,000 0 63
10 Zlotych 1996

Stanislaw Mikolajczyk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW 13,500 0 29
10 Zlotych 1996

200th Anniversary - Poland Is Not Yet Lost
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW 14,000 0 29
10 Zlotych 1996

40th Anniversary - Poznan Workers Protest
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1996 MW 13,050 0 46
10 Zlotych 1997

1000th Anniversary of the death of Saint Adalbert
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW ET 25,000 0 55
10 Zlotych 1997

46th Eucharistic Congress - John Paul II
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1997 MW EO 0 50
10 Zlotych 1997

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW ET Half-length portrait 5,250 0 67
10 Zlotych 1997

Stephen Bathory
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW ET Bust portrait 15,000 0 70
10 Zlotych 1997

200th anniversary of the birth of Paweł Edmund Strzelecki
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1997 MW NR 20,000 0 33
10 Zlotych 1998

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET Bust portrait 22,000 0 43
10 Zlotych 1998

Sigismund III Vasa
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET Half-length portrait 7,000 0 51
10 Zlotych 1998

XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW RK 30,000 0 44
10 Zlotych 1998

45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW NR 14,000 0 40
10 Zlotych 1998

20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW EO 65,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 1998

90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW ET 16,000 0 37
10 Zlotych 1998

50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1998 MW NR 16,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 1999

Poland's accession to NATO
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW 16,000 0 42
10 Zlotych 1999

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW RK 70,000 0 45
10 Zlotych 1999

The 600th anniversary of the Cracow Academy resumption
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW AN 22,000 0 36
10 Zlotych 1999

500th anniversary of birth of Jan Laski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 15,000 0 36
10 Zlotych 1999

150th anniversary of Fryderyk Chopin's death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW NR 27,000 0 22
10 Zlotych 1999

Wladyslaw IV
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET Bust portrait 20,000 0 26
10 Zlotych 1999

Wladyslaw IV
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET Half-length portrait 13,000 0 40
10 Zlotych 1999

100 years of Ernest Malinowski's death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 20,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 1999

150th anniversary of Juliusz Slowacki's death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1999 MW ET 20,000 0 26
10 Zlotych 2000

The Great Jubilee of the Year 2000
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW EO 60,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2000

The 1000th anniversary of the convention in Gniezno
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 32,000 0 62
10 Zlotych 2000

1000 years of Wroclaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW NR 32,000 0 38
10 Zlotych 2000

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW RK 40,000 0 36
10 Zlotych 2000

John II Casimir
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW ET Half-length portrait 14,000 0 42
10 Zlotych 2000

John II Casimir
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW ET Bust portrait 20,000 0 31
10 Zlotych 2000

130th Anniversary - Rapperswil Polish Museum
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW EO 37,000 0 31
10 Zlotych 2000

30th Anniversary - December Events in 1970
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2000 MW ET 19,000 0 28
10 Zlotych 2001

Year 2001
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 35,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 2001

15 Years of the Constitutional Court
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW AN 25,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2001

100th centenary of Priest Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski's birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW EO 60,000 0 39
10 Zlotych 2001

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW ET Bust portrait 24,000 0 45
10 Zlotych 2001

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW ET Half-length portrait 17,000 0 40
10 Zlotych 2001

XII Henry Wieniawski International Violin Competition
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW RK 28,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 2001

Michal Siedlecki
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2001 MW ET 26,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 2002

Bronislaw Malinowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 33,500 0 25
10 Zlotych 2002

World Football Cup 2002
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW RK Amber 55,000 0 34
10 Zlotych 2002

General Wladyslaw Anders
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW AN 40,000 0 24
10 Zlotych 2002

World Football Cup 2002
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW RK 65,000 0 32
10 Zlotych 2002

Augustus II the Strong
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 30,000 0 33
10 Zlotych 2002

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2002 MW ET 80,000 1 34
10 Zlotych 2003

10 Years of The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW RK 47,000 0 28
10 Zlotych 2003

General Stanislaw Maczek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW AN 44,000 0 33
10 Zlotych 2003

150th Anniversary of Oil and Gas Industry's Origin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW NR 43,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 2003

Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET Bust portrait 45,000 0 34
10 Zlotych 2003

Stanislaw I Leszczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW ET Half-length portrait 40,000 0 37
10 Zlotych 2003

750 years of Poznan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2003 MW UW 39,000 0 33
10 Zlotych 2004

History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW AN 55,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2004

Poland's Accession to the European Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW 78,000 0 37
10 Zlotych 2004

60th Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW ET 92,000 0 23
10 Zlotych 2004

General Stanislaw Sosabowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW RK 56,000 0 15
10 Zlotych 2004

85 Years of the Police
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW 65,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2004

Aleksander Czekanowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 45,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2004

100th Anniversary of Fine Arts Academy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW NR 75,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2004

XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW AN Fencing 70,000 0 27
10 Zlotych 2004

XXVIII Summer Olympic Games - Athens 2004
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2004 MW UW Discus throw 90,000 0 22
10 Zlotych 2005

Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW RK 80,000 0 23
10 Zlotych 2005

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 0 22
10 Zlotych 2005

The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 62,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2005

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW UW 170,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2005

Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET Bust portrait 60,000 0 24
10 Zlotych 2005

Stanislaw August Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET Half-length portrait 60,000 0 35
10 Zlotych 2005

60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW ET 70,000 0 18
10 Zlotych 2005

500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW EO 60,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2005

History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2005 MW AN 61,000 0 20
10 Zlotych 2006

30 years of June 1976 protests
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW EO 56,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2006

History of the Polish Zloty - Polonia
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW AN 599 0 23
10 Zlotych 2006

XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW RK Snowboard 71,400 0 27
10 Zlotych 2007

125th Anniversary of Karol Szymanowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW UW 55,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2007

Arctowski and Dobrowolski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 57,000 0 18
10 Zlotych 2006

XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW RK Figure skating 72,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2006

The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW RK 80,500 0 0
10 Zlotych 2006

The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW UW 70,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2006

100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 59,000 0 13
10 Zlotych 2006

500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW 57,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2006

History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2006 MW ET 62,000 0 18
10 Zlotych 2007

The Mounted Knight
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW 55,000 0 21
10 Zlotych 2007

Ignacy Domeyko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW NR 55,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2007

75 years of Breaking Enigma Codes
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW ET 55,000 0 16
10 Zlotych 2007

History of the Polish Zloty - Nike
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW 57,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2007

750th Anniversary of the granting municipal rights to Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 58,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2007

125th Anniversary of Konrad Korzeniowski's Birth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2007 MW RK 58,000 0 20
10 Zlotych 2008

450 Years of the Polish Postal Service
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 135,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2008

XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW RK Gilded ball 140,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2008

40th Anniversary - March 1968
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW AN 118,000 0 22
10 Zlotych 2008

10th anniversary of Zbigniew Herbert`s death
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
2008 MW KK 0 20
10 Zlotych 2008

Siberian Exiles
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW ET 135,000 0 34
10 Zlotych 2008

XXIX Summer Olympic Games - Pekin 2008
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW UW Hole 150,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2008

Bronislaw Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW NR 99,000 0 16
10 Zlotych 2008

400th Anniversary of Polish Settlement in North America
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW RK 126,000 0 25
10 Zlotych 2008

90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2008 MW UW 107,000 0 27
10 Zlotych 2009

Wielun - September 1939
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW 100,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2009

Winged hussars
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW AN 100,000 0 24
10 Zlotych 2009

90th Anniversary - Establishment of the Supreme Chamber of Control
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 100,000 0 13
10 Zlotych 2009

180 Years of Central Banking in Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW 92,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2009

Elections of 4 June 1989
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 100,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2009

Czeslaw Niemen
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW RK Klippe 100,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2009

Czeslaw Niemen
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW RK 100,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2009

Tadeusz Gajcy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW NR 100,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2009

Krzysztof Kamil Baczynski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW NR 100,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2009

95th Anniversary - First Cadre Company March Out
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW RK 50,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2009

100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Voluntary Tatra Mountains Rescue Service
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW KK 100,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2009

25th Anniversary of the Death of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW 100,000 0 17
10 Zlotych 2009

70th Anniversary - Polish Underground State
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 50,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2010

65th Anniversary of Liberation of KL Auschwitz-Birkenau
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 80,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2010

Polish Olympic Team - Vancouver 2010
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 80,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2010

Chevau-Léger
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW AN 100,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2010

Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW UW 80,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2010

100 years of Polish Scouting Association
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 90,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2010

Krzysztof Komeda
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW NR 60,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2010

Krzysztof Komeda
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW NR Klippe 60,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2010

95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 80,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2010

Battle of Klushino
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 100,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2010

Polish August of 1980. Solidarity
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW UW 100,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2010

Benedykt Dybowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW ET 60,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2010

Battle of Grunwald
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW RK 100,000 0 16
10 Zlotych 2011

30th Anniversary - Independent Students Union (NZS)
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW ET 50,000 0 10
10 Zlotych 2011

Presidential Plane Crash in Smolensk
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 30,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2011

Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 50,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2011

Uhlan of the Second Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 50,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2011

100th Birthday of Czesław Milosz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW RK 50,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2011

70th anniversary of Ignacy Jan Paderewski`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 50,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2011

Silesian Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW GP 50,000 0 10
10 Zlotych 2011

100 years of Blind Society for the Protection
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 50,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2011

Ferdynand Ossendowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW KK 50,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2011

Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW NR Klippe 50,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2011

Jeremi Przybora, Jerzy Wasowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW NR 50,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2012

20th Anniversary - Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW UW 60,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2012

150th Anniversary of Banking Co-operation of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW KK 40,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2012

Stefan Banach
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW RK 45,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2012

150th Anniversary of People's Museum in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 45,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 5,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2012

UEFA European Football Championship
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW 15,000 0 10
10 Zlotych 2012

Polish Olympic Team - London 2012
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW AN 50,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2012

100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2012 MW NR 30,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2013

150th Anniversary - January Revolt
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2013

100th Anniversary - Polish Theatre in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2013

130th anniversary of Cyprian Norwid`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 857 0 5
10 Zlotych 2013

100th Birthday of Witold Lutoslawski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2013

200th Anniversary of the Death of Prince Jozef Poniatowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 10
10 Zlotych 2013

50th Anniversary - Polish Society for the Mentally Handicapped
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 25,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2013

200th Anniversary of the Birth of Hipolit Cegielski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2013

Agnieszka Osiecka
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW 28,000 0 10
10 Zlotych 2013

Agnieszka Osiecka
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2013 MW Klippe 28,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2014

Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 30,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2014

Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 20,000 0 30
10 Zlotych 2014

100th Birthday of Jan Karski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 30,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2014

Bracteate Mieszko III the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 20,000 0 19
10 Zlotych 2014

150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 30,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2014

Bracteate Leszek I the White
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 20,000 0 19
10 Zlotych 2014

Grzegorz Ciechowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 30,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2014

Grzegorz Ciechowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW Klippe 30,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2014

Canonisation of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2014 MW 50,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2015

50th Anniversary of the Letter of Reconciliation of the Polish Bishops to the German Bishops
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 25,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2015

100 Years of Warsaw University of Technology
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 30,000 0 20
10 Zlotych 2015

Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 30,000 0 28
10 Zlotych 2015

150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2015 MW 30,000 0 14
10 Zlotych 2016

75th Anniversary of the First Drop of the Cichociemni Paratroopers
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 15,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2016

200 years of the University of Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2016

NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 40,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2016

Wrocław - the European Capital of Culture
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2016

200 years of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2016

Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 30,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2016

Jozef Haller
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2016

The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2016 MW 20,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2017

150th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Gymnastic Society Sokol
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 20,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2017

The Enduring Soldiers
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 17,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 2017

Danuta Siedzikowna Inka
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 17,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2017

Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2017

200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2017

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 20,000 0 13
10 Zlotych 2017

The Wola and Ochota Massacres
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2017

70th Anniversary of 'Kultura Paryska' Magazine
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2017

100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 25,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2017

Witold Pilecki 'Witold'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2017

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 16,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2017

Roman Dmowski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 20,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2017

100th Anniversary of the Polish National Committee
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2017

Feliks Selmanowicz 'Zagonczyk'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2017

Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2017 MW 15,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2018

Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 MW 15,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2018

August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 MW 15,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2018

100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2018

Fryderyk Skarbek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 1,500 0 5
10 Zlotych 2018

760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 7
10 Zlotych 2018

We Poles, proud and free: 1918-2018
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 25,000 0 11
10 Zlotych 2018

100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2018

125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2018

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 20,000 0 8
10 Zlotych 2018

Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 9
10 Zlotych 2018

100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2018 15,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Mintage BU Sales Sales
2019 32 20,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
2019 12,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

Vilnius Offensive
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 2
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2019

Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 2
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 5
10 Zlotych 2019

75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 2
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of the National Flag of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

90th Anniversary of the Birth of Anna Walentynowicz
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 12,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2019

Wojciech Korfanty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 4
10 Zlotych 2019

Russian Homage
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 10,000 0 1
10 Zlotych 2019

Prussian Homage
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 10,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2019

100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 15,000 0 3
10 Zlotych 2019

Roman Rybarski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2019 13,000 0 2
10 Zlotych 2020

100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 12,000 0 6
10 Zlotych 2020

100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 16,000 0 0
10 Zlotych 2020

10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 14,000 0 2
10 Zlotych 2020

Katyn - Palmiry 1940
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2020 11,000 0 1
