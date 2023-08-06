Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
