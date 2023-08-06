Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

