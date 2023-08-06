10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4106 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

