Coins catalog of III Republic after denomination (1995-2020)

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $85 - 0 63
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
Copper-Nickel $210 - 0 10
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1991 MW
Copper-Nickel $570 - 0 3
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1991 MW
Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 6
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1992 MW
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $45 - 0 26
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1995 MW
Brass $130 - 0 4
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1992 MW
Brass $65 - 0 10
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1993 MW
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $85 - 0 41
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1994 MW
Copper-Nickel $60 - 0 3
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1995 MW
Brass $40 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1992 MW
Brass $1,800 - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1991 MW
Copper-Nickel $860 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1991 MW
Copper-Nickel $860 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1991 MW
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $70 - 0 6
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 2008 MW
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $25 - 0 11
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1996 MW
Copper-Nickel $45 - 0 4
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1992 MW
Copper-Nickel $10 - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1995 MW
Copper-Nickel $170 - 0 13
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1990 MW
Copper-Nickel $55 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1992 MW
Brass $35 - 0 5
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1991 MW
Brass $20 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 2007 MW
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $160 - 0 5
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence"
Brass $170 - 0 164
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus"
Brass $10 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1998 MW
Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1993 MW
Copper-Nickel $20 - 0 3
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1992 MW
Nickel $830 $490 0 28
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1994. Nickel
Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 5
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1999 MW
Brass $50 - 0 3
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 2000 MW
Copper-Nickel $35 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1990 MW
Brass $50 $230 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1995 MW
Gold $7,800 $8,300 0 9
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II"
Brass $15 - 0 4
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 2009 MW
Brass - - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Grosze 1999 MW
Brass $80 - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Grosze 1992 MW
Gold $5,200 $5,000 0 47
Poland, III Republic after denomination
200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition"
Brass - - 0 1
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1999 MW
Brass $9 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 2007 MW
Copper-Nickel $15 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1998 MW
Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 76
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Catfish"
Gold - $5,300 0 3
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence"
Brass $35 - 0 106
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog"
Silver $190 $270 0 101
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route"
Brass $50 - 0 7
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1990 MW
Silver $150 $130 0 32
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee"
Gold $110 $100 0 23
Poland, III Republic after denomination
30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity"
Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $250 - 0 22
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 2007 MW
Copper-Nickel $240 - 0 11
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium"
Silver $160 $330 0 86
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish"
Brass $15 - 0 2
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1999 MW
