Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins catalog of III Republic after denomination (1995-2020)

Total added coins: 1077

Period of III Republic after denomination
Coin catalog III Republic after denomination 1995-2020
coin Сirculation
coin Commemorative (Gold)
coin Commemorative (Silver)
coin Commemorative (Copper-nickel)
coin Commemorative (Brass)
coin Commemorative (Bimetallic)
coin Bullion
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of III Republic after denomination

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $85 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $210 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $570 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1992 MW
 Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1995 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $45 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1992 MW
 Brass $130 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1993 MW
 Brass $65 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1994 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $85 - 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1995 MW
 Copper-Nickel $60 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1992 MW
 Brass $40 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1991 MW
 Brass $1,800 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $860 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $860 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 2008 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $70 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1996 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $25 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1992 MW
 Copper-Nickel $45 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1995 MW
 Copper-Nickel $10 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel $170 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1992 MW
 Copper-Nickel $55 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1991 MW
 Brass $35 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 2007 MW
 Brass $20 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence"
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $160 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus"
 Brass $170 - 0 164Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1998 MW
 Brass $10 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1993 MW
 Copper-Nickel $25 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1992 MW
 Copper-Nickel $20 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1994. Nickel
 Nickel $830 $490 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1999 MW
 Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 2000 MW
 Brass $50 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
10 Groszy 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel $35 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1995 MW
 Brass $50 $230 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1000 Zlotych 2011 MW ET "Beatification of John Paul II"
 Gold $7,800 $8,300 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 2009 MW
 Brass $15 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Grosze 1999 MW
 Brass - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Grosze 1992 MW
 Brass $80 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
200 Zlotych 1995 MW "XIII International Chopin Piano Competition"
 Gold $5,200 $5,000 0 47Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1999 MW
 Brass - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 2007 MW
 Brass $9 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Groszy 1998 MW
 Copper-Nickel $15 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1995 MW NR "Catfish"
 Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence"
 Gold - $5,300 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog"
 Brass $35 - 0 106Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 2001 MW ET "Amber Route"
 Silver $190 $270 0 101Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Grosz 1990 MW
 Brass $50 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "Honeybee"
 Silver $150 $130 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
30 Zlotych 2010 MW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity"
 Gold $110 $100 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 2007 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $250 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 2000 "Millennium"
 Copper-Nickel $240 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
20 Zlotych 1995 MW NR "Catfish"
 Silver $160 $330 0 86Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Groszy 1999 MW
 Brass $15 - 0 2
