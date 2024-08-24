Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 2 Grosze of III Republic after denomination - Poland
2 Grosze 1990-2017
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW 34,400,000 0 41991 MW 97,410,000 0 01992 MW 157,000,003 0 11997 MW 92,400,002 0 01998 MW 154,840,050 0 11999 MW 187,900,000 0 12000 MW 92,400,000 0 72001 MW 86,100,000 0 02002 MW 83,910,000 0 52003 MW 80,000,000 0 02004 MW 100,000,000 0 02005 MW 163,003,250 0 42006 MW 105,000,000 0 22007 MW 160,000,000 0 02008 MW 172,000,000 0 02009 MW 222,000,000 0 02010 MW 120,000,000 0 02011 MW 150,000,000 0 02012 MW 100,000,000 0 02013 MW Brass 150,000,000 0 02013 (l) Plated Steel 1,000,000 0 02014 MW Brass 20,000,000 0 02014 (l) Plated Steel 116,084,750 0 02015 (l) 129,870,000 0 02016 (l) 142,741,600 0 02017 MW 143,910,000 0 0
