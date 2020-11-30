Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2005 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
