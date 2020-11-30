Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 163,003,250

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 2005 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 2005 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

