Coins of United Kingdom

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $2,100 $14,000 0 550
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1826
Gold $2,800 $9,600 1 621
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1823 BP
Gold $1,400 $18,000 1 357
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1825
Silver $2,800 $5,400 3 807
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1821 BP. SECUNDO
Gold $1,400 - 2 204
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1827
Gold $1,200 - 1 129
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1833 WW
Gold $1,400 $12,000 6 658
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1821 BP
Gold - $96,000 2 182
United Kingdom, George IV
Five Pounds 1826
Gold $200,000 $330,000 0 8
United Kingdom, William IV
Pattern Crown 1831 WW
Silver $130 $1,100 0 328
United Kingdom, George IV
1 Shilling 1826
Gold - $44,000 0 11
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1825
Silver $1,700 $1,100 0 69
United Kingdom, William IV
1 Shilling 1831 WW. Plain edge
Gold $1,600 $25,000 1 430
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1832 WW
Gold $1,900 - 3 259
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1837 WW
Silver $710 $3,500 0 205
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1822 BP. TERTIO
Gold $1,100 $7,100 1 145
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1826
Gold $7,000 $20,000 0 129
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1826
Gold $1,300 $2,700 2 286
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1829
Copper $180 $840 0 431
United Kingdom, George IV
Penny 1826
Silver $270 $2,200 0 206
United Kingdom, George IV
1 Shilling 1821 BP
Gold $4,100 $9,600 1 92
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield"
$200,000 $64,000 0 10
United Kingdom, George IV
Coin set 1826
Gold $4,500 $16,000 0 152
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1831 WW
Gold - $21,000 0 51
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1831 WW. Plain edge
Silver $2,300 $6,900 0 102
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1822 BP. SECUNDO
Silver $17,000 $61,000 0 18
United Kingdom, William IV
Crown 1831 W. WYON
Gold $12,000 - 0 12
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1836 WW. N - struck on shield
Silver $710 $2,300 0 200
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1825
Gold $2,700 - 1 183
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1824 BP
Silver $850 $9,900 0 26
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1821 BP. TERTIO
Silver $70 $670 1 110
United Kingdom, William IV
Fourpence (Groat) 1836
Silver $130 $1,400 1 104
United Kingdom, William IV
Sixpence 1834
Gold $1,300 - 2 359
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1822 BP
Silver $440 $3,700 0 331
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1820 BP
Silver $590 $3,700 0 231
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1821 BP
Silver $350 $3,200 1 280
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1826
Gold $2,900 - 3 100
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1835 WW
Silver $80 $300 0 33
United Kingdom, William IV
Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Gold - $32,000 0 91
United Kingdom, William IV
Two pounds 1831 WW
Copper $780 $1,200 0 100
United Kingdom, George IV
Penny 1825
Gold $3,100 - 0 75
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1823 BP
Copper $60 $1,900 0 103
United Kingdom, George IV
Farthing 1821
Gold $1,600 - 2 121
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1824 BP
Gold $16,000 - 0 22
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1828
Gold $670 - 0 155
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1828
Silver $14,000 $30,000 0 11
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1825
Gold $1,900 - 1 130
United Kingdom, William IV
Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)"
Gold $1,000 $43,000 0 256
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1830
Copper $170 $480 0 183
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfpenny 1826
Gold $3,000 - 2 86
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1825 BP
