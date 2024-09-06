Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom

Total added coins: 249

Coins of George IV
coin 1820-1830 George IV
Coins of William IV
coin 1830-1837 William IV

Which English coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1826
 Gold $2,100 $14,000 0 550Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1823 BP
 Gold $2,800 $9,600 1 621Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1825
 Gold $1,400 $18,000 1 357Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1821 BP. SECUNDO
 Silver $2,800 $5,400 3 807Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1827
 Gold $1,400 - 2 204Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1833 WW
 Gold $1,200 - 1 129Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1821 BP
 Gold $1,400 $12,000 6 658Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Five Pounds 1826
 Gold - $96,000 2 182Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Pattern Crown 1831 WW
 Gold $200,000 $330,000 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
1 Shilling 1826
 Silver $130 $1,100 0 328Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1825
 Gold - $44,000 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
1 Shilling 1831 WW. Plain edge
 Silver $1,700 $1,100 0 69Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1832 WW
 Gold $1,600 $25,000 1 430Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1837 WW
 Gold $1,900 - 3 259Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1822 BP. TERTIO
 Silver $710 $3,500 0 205Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1826
 Gold $1,100 $7,100 1 145Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Two pounds 1826
 Gold $7,000 $20,000 0 129Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1829
 Gold $1,300 $2,700 2 286Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Penny 1826
 Copper $180 $840 0 431Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
1 Shilling 1821 BP
 Silver $270 $2,200 0 206Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield"
 Gold $4,100 $9,600 1 92Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Coin set 1826
 $200,000 $64,000 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1831 WW
 Gold $4,500 $16,000 0 152Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1831 WW. Plain edge
 Gold - $21,000 0 51Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1822 BP. SECUNDO
 Silver $2,300 $6,900 0 102Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Crown 1831 W. WYON
 Silver $17,000 $61,000 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1836 WW. N - struck on shield
 Gold $12,000 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1825
 Silver $710 $2,300 0 200Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1824 BP
 Gold $2,700 - 1 183Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1821 BP. TERTIO
 Silver $850 $9,900 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Fourpence (Groat) 1836
 Silver $70 $670 1 110Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sixpence 1834
 Silver $130 $1,400 1 104Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1822 BP
 Gold $1,300 - 2 359Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1820 BP
 Silver $440 $3,700 0 331Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1821 BP
 Silver $590 $3,700 0 231Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfcrown 1826
 Silver $350 $3,200 1 280Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Sovereign 1835 WW
 Gold $2,900 - 3 100Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Fourpence (Groat) 1837
 Silver $80 $300 0 33Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Two pounds 1831 WW
 Gold - $32,000 0 91Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Penny 1825
 Copper $780 $1,200 0 100Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1823 BP
 Gold $3,100 - 0 75Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Farthing 1821
 Copper $60 $1,900 0 103Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1824 BP
 Gold $1,600 - 2 121Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1828
 Gold $16,000 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Half Sovereign 1828
 Gold $670 - 0 155Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Crown 1825
 Silver $14,000 $30,000 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, William IV
Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)"
 Gold $1,900 - 1 130Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1830
 Gold $1,000 $43,000 0 256Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Halfpenny 1826
 Copper $170 $480 0 183Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George IV
Sovereign 1825 BP
 Gold $3,000 - 2 86
