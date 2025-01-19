flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1895 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1895 TB - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,285,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1895 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Marudhar - August 27, 2022
Seller Marudhar
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
United Kingdom Sovereign 1895 TB at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access