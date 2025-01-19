Sovereign 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1895 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.

