Sovereign 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,285,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1895 with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
