Find out current foreign coin prices

Coin catalog
Coins of Albania
Albania
Coins of Bolivia
Bolivia
Coins of Chile
Chile
Coins of Colombia
Colombia
Coins of Finland
Finland
Coins of France
France
Coins German States
German States
Coins of Germany
Germany
Coins of Guatemala
Guatemala
Coins of Mexico
Mexico
Coins of Peru
Peru
Coins of Philippines
Philippines
Coins of Poland
Poland
Coins of Russia
Russia
Coins of Spain
Spain
Coins of Thailand
Thailand
Coins of United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Numismatic Calendar

Find significant numismatic events here

Numismatik Zöttl

Auction 29 - Coins & Medals
Online catalog
August 4, 2024
Salzburg (Austria)
6
Days

Katz Auction

Auction 134 - 11th Phaleristics Auction - Orders, Medals, Badges, Awards & Weapons of the World
Online catalog
August 10 – 11, 2024
Prague (Czech Republic)
12
Days

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.

Coins Auction 4 - Collection of Papal Medals and Coins
Online catalog
August 24, 2024
Umag (Croatia)
26
Days

Nomisma Spa

Auction 70 - Floor and Live auction in Republic of San Marino of coins and medals.
Online catalog
August 31, 2024
Serravalle (San Marino)
33
Days

Nomisma Spa

Auction 71 - Floor and Live auction in Republic of San Marino of coins and medals.
Online catalog
September 1, 2024
Serravalle (San Marino)
34
Days

Great Coins & Art Auctions

Live Auction 4 - World coins E-Live auction.
Online catalog
September 6, 2024
Ancona (Italy)
39
Days

Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Auction 436 - Ancient, Spanish, World Coins, Medals, and Banknotes
Online catalog
September 19, 2024
Barcelona (Spain)
52
Days

Pesek Auctions

#18 eAuction - Ancient, Habsburg and world coins
Online catalog
September 23 – 26, 2024
Kladno (Czech Republic)
56
Days

ibercoin

#101. Conde de Orgaz Collection - Roman Empire, Al Andalus coins, Islamic World, Medieval coins, Spanish Monarchy, Centenary of the Peseta, Medals, Lots and collections.
Online catalog
September 26, 2024
Madrid (Spain)
59
Days

Varesi

E-Live Auction 10 - Italian and foreign coins and medals, Bernardelli collection E-Live Auction.
Online catalog
September 27, 2024
Pavia (Italy)
60
Days
What questions does the service answer?

What is this?

Identification of coins is the very first question that arises among the owners of the coin. Our online catalog will help you identify all the main types of coins and find out their characteristics.

What is the value of coins?

Whether you want to buy or sell a coin valuation is the most important question. Our unique archive of auction sales will help you find out how much the coins were previously sold for. Public auction sales are the basis for the formation of the numismatics market.

Where to sell?

Selling coins profitably is not an easy task. We share our many years of experience in this matter and have compiled a list of professional numismatic organizations from around the world.
Welcome to Coinstrail.com - foreign coins catalog & price guide!

Numismatics and coin valuation is our common passion. Would you like to learn how to recognize valuable coins? Are you interested in the real value of your coin? We do not advise you to immediately focus on the prices of coins indicated in catalogs or shops. With us you will find out the real value of old coins in a few clicks. Go to the coin catalog page, select the country and period of issue of your coin, then simply select the denomination and type of coin. You will see the current auction prices depending on the condition of the coin. This is the most accurate cost estimate that can be made without the involvement of a specialist. We make valuation of old and modern coins quick and easy because you do it yourself and online, but with the accuracy of an experienced numismatist thanks to our webservice Coinstrail.com. We also offer our customers proven and successful coin buying and selling companies that have already established themselves as reliable intermediaries.
We monitor price changes on the numismatic market daily. 24/7 we collect information about the prices of coins sold at more than 300 auctions around the world. Statistics on sales prices in some cases cover the 1980th, the data accumulated over decades make it possible not only to evaluate rare coins, but also to identify trends and fluctuations in the value of a particular coin. We recommend using our online coin appraisal service before selling or buying another coin. Many dealers offer coin valuation upon purchase, but sometimes they are interested in too low a price because they are the buyer. Coinstrail.com does not buy coins - therefore, our opinion does not depend on anything other than the price statistics of old coins at well-known auctions in Poland, Germany and many other countries.