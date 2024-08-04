Find out current foreign coin prices

Numismatic Calendar
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction 29 - Coins & Medals
August 4, 2024
Salzburg (Austria)
Katz Auction
Auction 134 - 11th Phaleristics Auction - Orders, Medals, Badges, Awards & Weapons of the World
August 10 – 11, 2024
Prague (Czech Republic)
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Coins Auction 4 - Collection of Papal Medals and Coins
August 24, 2024
Umag (Croatia)
Nomisma Spa
Auction 70 - Floor and Live auction in Republic of San Marino of coins and medals.
August 31, 2024
Serravalle (San Marino)
Nomisma Spa
Auction 71 - Floor and Live auction in Republic of San Marino of coins and medals.
September 1, 2024
Serravalle (San Marino)
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Live Auction 4 - World coins E-Live auction.
September 6, 2024
Ancona (Italy)
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction 436 - Ancient, Spanish, World Coins, Medals, and Banknotes
September 19, 2024
Barcelona (Spain)
Pesek Auctions
#18 eAuction - Ancient, Habsburg and world coins
September 23 – 26, 2024
Kladno (Czech Republic)
ibercoin
#101. Conde de Orgaz Collection - Roman Empire, Al Andalus coins, Islamic World, Medieval coins, Spanish Monarchy, Centenary of the Peseta, Medals, Lots and collections.
September 26, 2024
Madrid (Spain)
Varesi
E-Live Auction 10 - Italian and foreign coins and medals, Bernardelli collection E-Live Auction.
September 27, 2024
Pavia (Italy)
Welcome to Coinstrail.com - foreign coins catalog & price guide!
Numismatics and coin valuation is our common passion. Would you like to learn how to recognize valuable coins? Are you interested in the real value of your coin? We do not advise you to immediately focus on the prices of coins indicated in catalogs or shops. With us you will find out the real value of old coins in a few clicks. Go to the coin catalog page, select the country and period of issue of your coin, then simply select the denomination and type of coin. You will see the current auction prices depending on the condition of the coin. This is the most accurate cost estimate that can be made without the involvement of a specialist. We make valuation of old and modern coins quick and easy because you do it yourself and online, but with the accuracy of an experienced numismatist thanks to our webservice Coinstrail.com. We also offer our customers proven and successful coin buying and selling companies that have already established themselves as reliable intermediaries.
We monitor price changes on the numismatic market daily. 24/7 we collect information about the prices of coins sold at more than 300 auctions around the world. Statistics on sales prices in some cases cover the 1980th, the data accumulated over decades make it possible not only to evaluate rare coins, but also to identify trends and fluctuations in the value of a particular coin. We recommend using our online coin appraisal service before selling or buying another coin. Many dealers offer coin valuation upon purchase, but sometimes they are interested in too low a price because they are the buyer. Coinstrail.com does not buy coins - therefore, our opinion does not depend on anything other than the price statistics of old coins at well-known auctions in Poland, Germany and many other countries.