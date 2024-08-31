Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Chile Zeitraum: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Münzen aus Chile

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 480

Münzen von Ferdinand VI
coin 1746-1759 Ferdinand VI
Münzen von Karl III
coin 1759-1788 Karl III
Münzen von Karl IV
coin 1788-1808 Karl IV
Münzen von Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1817 Ferdinand VII
Münzen der Republik
coin 1818-2021 Republik

Der Preis der Chilenische Münzen

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1751 So J
 Gold $5,000 - 6 551Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1963 So
 Gold $1,200 $900 1 21Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1960 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 84Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1962 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1952 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1961 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
 Gold $3,000 - 0 200Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1954 So
 Gold $1,000 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1749 So J
 Gold $2,100 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1947 So
 Gold $1,000 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1976 So "Befreiung Chiles"
 Gold $1,400 $1,700 1 50Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1974 So
 Gold $550 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
 Gold $2,000 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1959 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1965 So
 Gold $570 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
 Gold $1,800 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1956 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1948 So
 Gold $860 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1926 So
 Gold $530 - 0 78Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1926 So
 Gold $1,000 - 2 214Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
 Gold $2,800 - 2 289Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1951 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl IV
1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
 Gold $1,100 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
 Gold $3,100 - 0 291Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1949 So
 Gold $990 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1750 So J
 Gold $3,600 - 2 124Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
1 Escudo 1812 So FJ
 Gold $590 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1753 So J
 Gold $2,600 - 1 78Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
20 Pesos 1959 So
 Gold $290 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
20 Pesos 1961 So
 Gold $230 - 1 36Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
 Gold $1,900 - 0 193Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
10 Pesos 1896 So
 Gold $410 - 1 30Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1755 So J
 Gold $2,500 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
5 Pesos 1897 So
 Gold $10,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1759 So J
 Gold $4,000 - 0 74Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1756 So J
 Gold $3,200 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1750 So J
 Gold $2,100 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1958 So
 Gold $1,100 - 2 53Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl III
8 Escudos 1772 So DA
 Gold $1,600 - 1 23Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1970 So
 Gold $510 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
8 Escudos 1825 So I
 Gold $10,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1955 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1792 So DA
 Gold $2,200 - 0 85Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1760 So J
 Gold $3,300 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
1 Peso 1861 So
 Gold $260 - 2 40Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
 Gold $9,700 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1968 So "Militärakademie"
 Gold $490 $550 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1798 So DA
 Gold $2,100 - 0 128Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republik
1 Peso 1867 So
 Gold $5,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Karl III
1 Escudo 1761 So J
 Gold $14,000 - 0 3
Suchen