Chile Zeitraum: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Münzen aus Chile
Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 480
Der Preis der Chilenische Münzen
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Gold $5,000 - 6 551
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1751 So J
Gold $1,200 $900 1 21
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1963 So
Gold $1,100 - 0 84
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1960 So
Gold $1,200 - 0 42
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1962 So
Gold $1,100 - 0 43
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1952 So
Gold $1,200 - 0 49
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1961 So
Gold $3,000 - 0 200
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
Gold $1,000 - 0 39
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1954 So
Gold $2,100 - 0 79
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1749 So J
Gold $1,000 - 0 68
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1947 So
Gold $1,400 $1,700 1 50
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1976 So "Befreiung Chiles"
Gold $550 - 0 26
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1974 So
Gold $2,000 - 0 54
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Gold $1,100 - 0 27
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1959 So
Gold $570 - 0 10
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1965 So
Gold $1,800 - 0 93
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Gold $1,100 - 0 20
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1956 So
Gold $860 - 0 23
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1948 So
Gold $530 - 0 78
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1926 So
Gold $1,000 - 2 214
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1926 So
Gold $2,800 - 2 289
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
Gold $1,100 - 0 41
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1951 So
Gold $1,100 - 0 8
Chile, Karl IV
1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
Gold $3,100 - 0 291
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Gold $990 - 0 26
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1949 So
Gold $3,600 - 2 124
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1750 So J
Gold $590 - 0 5
Chile, Ferdinand VII
1 Escudo 1812 So FJ
Gold $2,600 - 1 78
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1753 So J
Gold $290 - 0 18
Chile, Republik
20 Pesos 1959 So
Gold $230 - 1 36
Chile, Republik
20 Pesos 1961 So
Gold $1,900 - 0 193
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Gold $410 - 1 30
Chile, Republik
10 Pesos 1896 So
Gold $2,500 - 0 28
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1755 So J
Gold $10,000 - 0 1
Chile, Republik
5 Pesos 1897 So
Gold $4,000 - 0 74
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1759 So J
Gold $3,200 - 0 60
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1756 So J
Gold $2,100 - 0 49
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1750 So J
Gold $1,100 - 2 53
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1958 So
Gold $1,600 - 1 23
Chile, Karl III
8 Escudos 1772 So DA
Gold $510 - 0 25
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1970 So
Gold $10,000 - 0 5
Chile, Republik
8 Escudos 1825 So I
Gold $1,200 - 0 29
Chile, Republik
100 Pesos 1955 So
Gold $2,200 - 0 85
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1792 So DA
Gold $3,300 - 0 55
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1760 So J
Gold $260 - 2 40
Chile, Republik
1 Peso 1861 So
Gold $9,700 - 0 2
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
Gold $490 $550 0 27
Chile, Republik
50 Pesos 1968 So "Militärakademie"
Gold $2,100 - 0 128
Chile, Karl IV
8 Escudos 1798 So DA
Gold $5,000 - 0 13
Chile, Republik
1 Peso 1867 So
Gold $14,000 - 0 3
Chile, Karl III
1 Escudo 1761 So J
Beliebte Abschnitte
Kategorie
Jahr
Suchen