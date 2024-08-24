Münzkatalog online

Münzen der Welt - Liste der Münzen mit Preisen
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Kupfernickel $270 - 0 17
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko"
Eisen $320 - 2 4
Deutschland, BRD
10 Pfennig 1950 D
Nickel $110 $750 0 292
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Groszy 1923 WJ
Nickel $300 $1,100 0 112
Polen, II Republik Polen
50 Groszy 1923 WJ
Gold $1,200 - 9 763
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
Kupfernickel - $50 0 3
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
Eisen - $95 2 4
Deutschland, BRD
1 Pfennig 1950 D
Stahl $1,300 $110 0 9
Deutschland, BRD
10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder"
Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $85 - 0 63
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
Kupfernickel $210 - 0 10
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1991 MW
Nickel $180 - 0 137
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Groszy 1923 WJ
Nickel $210 - 0 218
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1929
Eisen $410 $90 2 7
Deutschland, BRD
5 Pfennig 1950 D
Aluminium $120 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1973 MW
Gold $820 - 15 1407
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
Aluminium $70 - 0 169
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fischer"
Kupfernickel $100 - 0 76
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Kupfernickel
Kupfernickel $130 $70 0 23
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1986 MW
Silber $190 - 2 1320
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 "Jan III Sobieski"
Aluminium $60 - 0 64
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1984 MW
Aluminium $120 - 0 90
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminium
Aluminium $35 $60 0 39
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1986 MW
Silber $140 - 0 1178
Polen, August III
18 Gröscher (Ort) 1754 EC "Kronen"
Kupfernickel $30 $7 0 9
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Kupfernickel
Silber $85 $5,600 2 874
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Ohne Minzzeichen
Aluminium $100 - 0 34
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Groschen 1949
Silber $220 $4,000 2 1164
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt"
Kupfernickel $570 - 0 3
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
50 Groszy 1991 MW
Aluminium $65 - 0 33
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1985 MW
Aluminium $290 - 0 10
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
Probe 1 Groschen 1949. Aluminium
Messing $130 - 0 12
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
Silber $560 $630 1 576
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike"
Aluminium $130 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1972 MW
Kupfernickel $430 $120 0 10
Deutschland, BRD
50 Pfennig 1950 F
Silber $210 - 1 443
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1924 "Frau mit Ähren"
Kupfernickel $45 - 0 18
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976
Aluminium $35 - 0 65
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1974 MW
Kupfernickel $30 - 0 6
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1992 MW
Aluminium $45 - 0 19
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1974
Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $45 - 0 26
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
2 Zlote 1995 MW
Aluminium $65 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
50 Groszy 1978. Ohne Minzzeichen
Silber $380 $3,200 1 772
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
Silber $70 - 4 1379
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1936 "Józef Piłsudski"
Eisen $530 - 0 6
Deutschland, BRD
5 Pfennig 1950 F
Kupfernickel $40 - 0 38
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1973
Silber $90 - 1 601
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia"
Silber $120 - 3 972
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Gdynia"
Aluminium $70 $55 0 9
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1990 MW
Kupfernickel $150 $1,500 1 511
Deutschland, BRD
50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder"
Kupfernickel - $45 0 5
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
Beliebte Abschnitte