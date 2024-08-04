Polen Zeitraum: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Münzen aus Polen
Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 5560
Der Preis der Polnische Münzen
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Kupfernickel $270 - 0 17
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko"
Nickel $110 $750 0 292
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Groszy 1923 WJ
Nickel $300 $1,100 0 112
Polen, II Republik Polen
50 Groszy 1923 WJ
Gold $1,200 - 10 762
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
Kupfernickel - $50 0 3
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $85 - 0 63
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
Kupfernickel $210 - 0 10
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1991 MW
Nickel $180 - 0 137
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Groszy 1923 WJ
Nickel $220 - 0 217
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1929
Aluminium $120 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1973 MW
Gold $830 - 13 1402
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
Aluminium $70 - 0 169
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fischer"
Kupfernickel $100 - 0 76
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Kupfernickel
Silber $190 - 0 1317
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 "Jan III Sobieski"
Kupfernickel $130 $70 0 23
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1986 MW
Aluminium $60 - 0 64
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1984 MW
Aluminium $120 - 0 90
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminium
Aluminium $35 $60 0 39
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1986 MW
Silber $140 - 0 1178
Polen, August III
18 Gröscher (Ort) 1754 EC "Kronen"
Kupfernickel $30 $7 0 9
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Kupfernickel
Silber $85 $5,600 0 871
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Ohne Minzzeichen
Aluminium $100 - 0 34
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Groschen 1949
Silber $220 $4,000 0 1162
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt"
Aluminium $130 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1972 MW
Kupfernickel $570 - 0 3
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
50 Groszy 1991 MW
Silber $560 $630 0 575
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike"
Aluminium $290 - 0 10
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
Probe 1 Groschen 1949. Aluminium
Messing $130 - 0 12
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
Aluminium $65 - 0 33
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1985 MW
Silber $210 - 0 442
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1924 "Frau mit Ähren"
Kupfernickel $45 - 0 18
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976
Aluminium $35 - 0 65
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1974 MW
Aluminium $45 - 0 19
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1974
Silber $380 $3,200 0 771
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
Kupfernickel $30 - 0 6
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1992 MW
Aluminium $65 - 0 15
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
50 Groszy 1978. Ohne Minzzeichen
Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $45 - 0 26
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
2 Zlote 1995 MW
Silber $70 - 1 1373
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1936 "Józef Piłsudski"
Kupfernickel $40 - 0 38
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1973
Silber $85 - 1 601
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia"
Silber $120 - 1 970
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Gdynia"
Aluminium $70 $55 0 9
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1990 MW
Kupfernickel - $45 0 5
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
Aluminium $65 - 0 38
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1975 MW
Kupfer $40 - 0 61
Polen, Johann II Kasimir
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Kronen Boratynka"
Silber $190 $3,700 0 1083
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1925 "Frau mit Ähren"
Aluminium $45 - 0 49
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1978 MW
Aluminium $40 - 0 34
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Groszy 1962
Silber $95 - 0 1047
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
Silber $1,400 - 0 465
Polen, Stanislaus August
Taler 1766 FS "Porträt in Rüstung"
Beliebte Abschnitte
Kategorie
Jahr
Suchen