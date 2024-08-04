Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Polen Zeitraum: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Münzen aus Polen

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 5560

Münzen von Sigismund der Alte
coin 1506-1544 Sigismund der Alte
Münzen von Sigismund II August
coin 1545-1572 Sigismund II August
Münzen von Stephan Bathory
coin 1577-1586 Stephan Bathory
Münzen von Sigismund III Wasa
coin 1587-1632 Sigismund III
Münzen von Wladyslaw IV
coin 1632-1648 Wladyslaw IV
Münzen von Johann II Kasimir
coin 1649-1668 Johann II Kasimir
Münzen von Michael Korybut
coin 1669-1673 Michael Korybut
Münzen von Johann III Sobieski
coin 1674-1696 Johann III Sobieski
Münzen von August II
coin 1697-1733 August II der Starke
Münzen von August III
coin 1734-1763 August III
Münzen von Stanislaus August
coin 1764-1795 Stanislaus August
Münzen der Österreichischen Herrschaft
coin 1774-1794 Österreichische Herrschaft
Münzen der Preußischen Herrschaft
coin 1796-1818 Preußische Herrschaft
Münzen der Freien Stadt Danzig
coin 1808-1812 Freie Stadt Danzig
Münzen der Herzogtums Warschau
coin 1807-1815 Herzogtum Warschau
Münzen des Kongresspolens
coin 1815-1835 Kongresspolen
Münzen der Freien Stadt Krakau
coin 1815-1846 Freie Stadt Krakau
Münzen der Russischen Herrschaft
coin 1832-1850 Russische Herrschaft
Münzen des Geplanten Königreichs Polen
coin 1917-1918 Geplantes Königreich Polen
Münzen der II Republik Polen
coin 1919-1939 II Republik Polen
Münzen der Freien Stadt Danzig
coin 1923-1939 Freie Stadt Danzig
Münzen der Deutschen Besetzung
coin 1939-1943 Deutsche Besetzung
Münzen der Volksrepublik Polen
coin 1949-1990 Volksrepublik Polen
Münzen der III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
coin 1990-1995 III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
Münzen der III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
coin 1995-2020 III Republik Polen nach Stückelung

Der Preis der Polnische Münzen

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko"
 Kupfernickel $270 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $110 $750 0 292Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
50 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $300 $1,100 0 112Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
 Gold $1,200 - 10 762Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Kupfernickel - $50 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
 Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $85 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1991 MW
 Kupfernickel $210 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $180 - 0 137Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1929
 Nickel $220 - 0 217Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1973 MW
 Aluminium $120 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
 Gold $830 - 13 1402Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fischer"
 Aluminium $70 - 0 169Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Kupfernickel
 Kupfernickel $100 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 "Jan III Sobieski"
 Silber $190 - 0 1317Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1986 MW
 Kupfernickel $130 $70 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1984 MW
 Aluminium $60 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminium
 Aluminium $120 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1986 MW
 Aluminium $35 $60 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, August III
18 Gröscher (Ort) 1754 EC "Kronen"
 Silber $140 - 0 1178Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Kupfernickel
 Kupfernickel $30 $7 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Ohne Minzzeichen
 Silber $85 $5,600 0 871Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Groschen 1949
 Aluminium $100 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt"
 Silber $220 $4,000 0 1162Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1972 MW
 Aluminium $130 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
50 Groszy 1991 MW
 Kupfernickel $570 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike"
 Silber $560 $630 0 575Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
Probe 1 Groschen 1949. Aluminium
 Aluminium $290 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
 Messing $130 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1985 MW
 Aluminium $65 - 0 33Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1924 "Frau mit Ähren"
 Silber $210 - 0 442Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976
 Kupfernickel $45 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1974 MW
 Aluminium $35 - 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1974
 Aluminium $45 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
 Silber $380 $3,200 0 771Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1992 MW
 Kupfernickel $30 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
50 Groszy 1978. Ohne Minzzeichen
 Aluminium $65 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
2 Zlote 1995 MW
 Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $45 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1936 "Józef Piłsudski"
 Silber $70 - 1 1373Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1973
 Kupfernickel $40 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia"
 Silber $85 - 1 601Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Gdynia"
 Silber $120 - 1 970Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1990 MW
 Aluminium $70 $55 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Kupfernickel - $45 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1975 MW
 Aluminium $65 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Johann II Kasimir
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Kronen Boratynka"
 Kupfer $40 - 0 61Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1925 "Frau mit Ähren"
 Silber $190 $3,700 0 1083Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1978 MW
 Aluminium $45 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Groszy 1962
 Aluminium $40 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
 Silber $95 - 0 1047Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Stanislaus August
Taler 1766 FS "Porträt in Rüstung"
 Silber $1,400 - 0 465
