Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Suchen
USD Währung
language_de Sprache
flag
Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Münzen aus Rußland

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 4829

Münzen von Peter I
coin 1699-1725 Peter I
Münzen von Katharina I
coin 1725-1727 Katharina I
Münzen von Peter II
coin 1727-1729 Peter II
Münzen von Anna
coin 1730-1740 Anna
Münzen von Iwan VI
coin 1740-1741 Iwan VI
Münzen von Elisabeth
coin 1741-1762 Elisabeth
Münzen von Peter III
coin 1762-1762 Peter III
Münzen von Katharina II
coin 1762-1796 Katharina II
Münzen von Paul I
coin 1796-1801 Paul I
Münzen von Alexander I
coin 1801-1825 Alexander I
Münzen von Nikolaus I
coin 1826-1855 Nikolaus I
Münzen von Alexander II
coin 1854-1881 Alexander II
Münzen von Alexander III
coin 1881-1894 Alexander III
Münzen von Nikolaus II
coin 1894-1917 Nikolaus II
Münzen Sowjetunion
coin 1921-1991 Sowjetunion

Der Preis der Russische Münzen

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
Rubel 1883 ЛШ "Zur Erinnerung an die Krönung von Kaiser Alexander III"
 Silber $500 $3,800 2 2297Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Gold $460 $11,000 3 1684Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1913 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 300. Jubiläum der Romanow-Dynastie". Hohes Gepräge
 Silber $280 - 6 2115Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (АГ)
 Gold $1,200 - 7 1860Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1902 (АР)
 Gold $580 - 8 2282Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten drei Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
 Gold $1,600 - 1 1880Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1911 (ЭБ)
 Gold $1,000 - 2 1060Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
7 1/2 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Gold $1,500 - 4 1569Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1923 ПЛ "Sämann"
 Gold $6,500 $25,000 1 599Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ)
 Silber $590 $11,000 4 1559Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
5 Rubel 1889 (АГ) "Porträt mit kurzem Bart"
 Gold $1,300 - 2 1468Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1900 (ФЗ)
 Gold $690 $5,800 0 1001Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1913 (ВС)
 Silber $130 $4,700 6 1400Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten beiden Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
 Gold $1,400 - 1 1021Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1896 (АГ) "Zur Erinnerung an die Krönung von Kaiser Nikolaus II"
 Silber $1,200 $5,100 0 1528Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
 Gold $460 - 3 974Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
25 Kopeken 1896
 Silber $240 $5,600 2 1011Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1904 (АР)
 Gold $560 $6,200 6 1289Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1912 (ЭБ)
 Silber $120 $4,700 2 1438Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1915 (ВС)
 Silber $1,500 $7,500 1 874Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander II
Rubel 1859 "Zur Erinnerung an die Enthüllung des Denkmals von Kaiser Nikolaus I zu Pferd"
 Silber $2,000 $7,900 0 1454Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander II
Rubel 1878 СПБ НФ
 Silber $430 $4,400 2 1239Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1903 (АР)
 Gold $1,100 $23,000 0 1122Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (**)
 Silber $470 $13,000 1 1111Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1903 (АР)
 Gold $590 $4,800 2 916Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ) "Zur Erinnerung an den 100. Jahrestag des Vaterländischen Krieges von 1812"
 Silber $2,600 $6,700 1 1210Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Gold $1,200 $1,100,000 1 538Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
 Silber $440 $17,000 0 698Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
Rubel 1893 (АГ) "Kleiner Kopf"
 Silber $1,100 $32,000 1 1004Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1907 (ЭБ)
 Silber $1,200 $15,000 2 614Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
37 Rubel 50 Kopeken - 100 Franken 1902 (*)
 Gold $110,000 $160,000 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
 Gold $870 $13,000 0 324Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Gold $610 $11,000 0 676Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1904 (АР)
 Gold $1,200 $9,700 0 560Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Silber $470 $11,000 1 749Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
 Silber $410 $31,000 0 585Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Silber $340 $18,000 1 796Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
50 Kopeken 1894 (АГ)
 Silber $590 $30,000 1 740Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1914 (ВС)
 Silber $390 $4,900 2 687Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Anna
Rubel 1732 "Schärpe ist parallel zum Kreis". Einfaches Kreuz des Reichsapfel
 Silber $420 - 0 1045Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (ЭБ)
 Gold $840 - 1 384Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
20 Kopeken 1914 СПБ ВС
 Silber $40 $1,400 1 640Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus I
Rubel 1846 СПБ ПА "Adler des Jahres 1844"
 Silber $430 $2,200 2 800Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus I
Rubel 1834 GUBE F. "Zur Erinnerung an die Enthüllung der Alexander-Säule"
 Silber $2,000 $7,900 0 1088Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
25 Kopeken 1894 (АГ)
 Silber $850 $7,400 0 623Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander I
5 Kopeken 1803 ЕМ "Jekaterinburg Münzprägeanstalt". Besonderer Adler
 Kupfer $770 - 0 31Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
5 Rubel 1890 (АГ) "Porträt mit kurzem Bart"
 Gold $1,800 - 4 888Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Peter II
Rubel 1728. Mit einem Stern auf der Brust
 Silber $1,300 - 1 1080Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Alexander III
Rubel 1891 (АГ) "Kleiner Kopf"
 Silber $940 $36,000 0 671Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus I
Rubel 1844 MW "Warschauer Münzprägeanstalt". Adler-Schwanz in Fächerform
 Silber $290 $1,800 1 682
Beliebte Abschnitte
Katalog der Weltmünzen Münzkatalog von Rußland Alle Russische Münzen Russische Gold Münzen Russische Silber Münzen Numismatische Auktionen
Beste Angebote
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auktion 23. Sept. 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auktion 6. Sept. 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auktion 11. Aug. 2024
Kategorie
Jahr
Suchen