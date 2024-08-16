Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Münzkatalog von Nikolaus II (1894-1917)
Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 362
Münzkatalog Nikolaus II 1894-1917
Goldmünzen
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Nikolaus II
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Gold $460 $11,000 3 1684
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
Silber $280 - 6 2115
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1913 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 300. Jubiläum der Romanow-Dynastie". Hohes Gepräge
Gold $1,200 - 7 1860
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (АГ)
Gold $580 - 8 2282
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1902 (АР)
Gold $1,600 - 1 1880
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten drei Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
Gold $1,000 - 2 1060
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1911 (ЭБ)
Gold $1,500 - 4 1569
Rußland, Nikolaus II
7 1/2 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
Silber $590 $11,000 4 1559
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ)
Gold $690 $5,800 0 1001
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1900 (ФЗ)
Silber $130 $4,700 6 1400
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1913 (ВС)
Gold $1,400 - 1 1021
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten beiden Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
Silber $1,200 $5,100 0 1528
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1896 (АГ) "Zur Erinnerung an die Krönung von Kaiser Nikolaus II"
Gold $460 - 3 974
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
Silber $240 $5,600 2 1011
Rußland, Nikolaus II
25 Kopeken 1896
Gold $560 $6,200 6 1289
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1904 (АР)
Silber $120 $4,700 2 1438
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1912 (ЭБ)
Silber $1,500 $7,500 1 874
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1915 (ВС)
Gold $1,100 $23,000 0 1122
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1903 (АР)
Silber $470 $13,000 1 1111
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (**)
Gold $590 $4,800 2 916
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1903 (АР)
Silber $2,600 $6,700 1 1210
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ) "Zur Erinnerung an den 100. Jahrestag des Vaterländischen Krieges von 1812"
Gold $1,200 $1,100,000 1 538
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
Silber $440 $17,000 0 698
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
Silber $1,200 $15,000 2 614
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1907 (ЭБ)
Gold $110,000 $160,000 0 65
Rußland, Nikolaus II
37 Rubel 50 Kopeken - 100 Franken 1902 (*)
Gold $870 $13,000 0 324
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
Gold $610 $11,000 0 676
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
Gold $1,200 $9,700 0 560
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1904 (АР)
Silber $470 $11,000 1 749
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (АГ)
Silber $410 $31,000 0 585
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
Silber $340 $18,000 1 796
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1898 (АГ)
Silber $390 $4,900 2 687
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1914 (ВС)
Gold $840 - 1 384
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (ЭБ)
Silber $40 $1,400 1 640
Rußland, Nikolaus II
20 Kopeken 1914 СПБ ВС
Gold $760 - 1 627
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1900 (ФЗ)
Silber $17,000 $28,000 0 225
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1914 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 200. Jubiläum der Schlacht von Gangut"
Gold $850 $2,400 3 366
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1899 (ЭБ)
Kupfer $190 $5,700 0 781
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Kopeken 1911 СПБ
Silber $35 $1,500 1 734
Rußland, Nikolaus II
20 Kopeken 1915 ВС
Silber $40 $1,000 0 604
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Kopeken 1915 ВС
Silber $270 - 0 827
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1913 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 300. Jubiläum der Romanow-Dynastie". Flaches Gepräge
Silber $390 $3,800 2 685
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1896 (АГ)
Gold $800 $23,000 2 665
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1902 (АР)
Silber $170 $8,100 0 571
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1911 (ЭБ)
Silber $3,400 $5,800 0 734
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1898 (АГ) "Zur Erinnerung an die Einweihung des Denkmals von Kaiser Alexander II"
Gold $2,200 $9,100 1 583
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1909 (ЭБ)
Silber $210 $8,200 0 474
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1897 (*)
Gold $750 - 2 589
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
Silber $880 $25,000 0 81
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1901 (АР)
Silber $530 $4,800 0 456
Rußland, Nikolaus II
25 Kopeken 1895
