Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Münzkatalog von Nikolaus II (1894-1917)

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 362

Zeitraum von Nikolaus II
Münzkatalog Nikolaus II 1894-1917
coin Goldmünzen
coin Silbermünzen
coin Kupfermünzen
coin Gedenkmünzen
coin Probemünzen
Münze aus dem Jahr

Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Nikolaus II

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Gold $460 $11,000 3 1684Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1913 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 300. Jubiläum der Romanow-Dynastie". Hohes Gepräge
 Silber $280 - 6 2115Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (АГ)
 Gold $1,200 - 7 1860Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1902 (АР)
 Gold $580 - 8 2282Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten drei Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
 Gold $1,600 - 1 1880Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1911 (ЭБ)
 Gold $1,000 - 2 1060Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
7 1/2 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Gold $1,500 - 4 1569Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ)
 Silber $590 $11,000 4 1559Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1900 (ФЗ)
 Gold $690 $5,800 0 1001Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1913 (ВС)
 Silber $130 $4,700 6 1400Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
15 Rubel 1897 (АГ). Die letzten beiden Buchstaben reichen über den Hals hinaus
 Gold $1,400 - 1 1021Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1896 (АГ) "Zur Erinnerung an die Krönung von Kaiser Nikolaus II"
 Silber $1,200 $5,100 0 1528Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
 Gold $460 - 3 974Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
25 Kopeken 1896
 Silber $240 $5,600 2 1011Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1904 (АР)
 Gold $560 $6,200 6 1289Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1912 (ЭБ)
 Silber $120 $4,700 2 1438Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1915 (ВС)
 Silber $1,500 $7,500 1 874Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1903 (АР)
 Gold $1,100 $23,000 0 1122Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (**)
 Silber $470 $13,000 1 1111Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1903 (АР)
 Gold $590 $4,800 2 916Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1912 (ЭБ) "Zur Erinnerung an den 100. Jahrestag des Vaterländischen Krieges von 1812"
 Silber $2,600 $6,700 1 1210Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Gold $1,200 $1,100,000 1 538Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
 Silber $440 $17,000 0 698Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1907 (ЭБ)
 Silber $1,200 $15,000 2 614Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
37 Rubel 50 Kopeken - 100 Franken 1902 (*)
 Gold $110,000 $160,000 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
 Gold $870 $13,000 0 324Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Gold $610 $11,000 0 676Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1904 (АР)
 Gold $1,200 $9,700 0 560Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1897 (АГ)
 Silber $470 $11,000 1 749Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1899 (ФЗ)
 Silber $410 $31,000 0 585Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1898 (АГ)
 Silber $340 $18,000 1 796Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1914 (ВС)
 Silber $390 $4,900 2 687Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1899 (ЭБ)
 Gold $840 - 1 384Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
20 Kopeken 1914 СПБ ВС
 Silber $40 $1,400 1 640Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1900 (ФЗ)
 Gold $760 - 1 627Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1914 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 200. Jubiläum der Schlacht von Gangut"
 Silber $17,000 $28,000 0 225Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1899 (ЭБ)
 Gold $850 $2,400 3 366Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Kopeken 1911 СПБ
 Kupfer $190 $5,700 0 781Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
20 Kopeken 1915 ВС
 Silber $35 $1,500 1 734Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Kopeken 1915 ВС
 Silber $40 $1,000 0 604Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1913 (ВС) "Zur Erinnerung an das 300. Jubiläum der Romanow-Dynastie". Flaches Gepräge
 Silber $270 - 0 827Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1896 (АГ)
 Silber $390 $3,800 2 685Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
10 Rubel 1902 (АР)
 Gold $800 $23,000 2 665Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1911 (ЭБ)
 Silber $170 $8,100 0 571Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1898 (АГ) "Zur Erinnerung an die Einweihung des Denkmals von Kaiser Alexander II"
 Silber $3,400 $5,800 0 734Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1909 (ЭБ)
 Gold $2,200 $9,100 1 583Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
50 Kopeken 1897 (*)
 Silber $210 $8,200 0 474Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
5 Rubel 1901 (ФЗ)
 Gold $750 - 2 589Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
Rubel 1901 (АР)
 Silber $880 $25,000 0 81Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Nikolaus II
25 Kopeken 1895
 Silber $530 $4,800 0 456
