Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Münzkatalog Sowjetunion (1921-1991)

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 13

Zeitraum Sowjetunion
Münzkatalog Sowjetunion 1921-1991
coin Umlaufmünzen
Münze aus dem Jahr

Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen Sowjetunion

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1923 ПЛ "Sämann"
 Gold $6,500 $25,000 1 599Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1976 "Sämann"
 Gold $560 $350 2 566Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1975 "Sämann"
 Gold $560 - 1 346Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1978 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $540 $400 0 156Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
 Gold $2,800 $3,500 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
 Gold $560 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1977 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $670 - 0 89Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1980 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $880 $2,000 0 300Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1982 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $740 - 0 58Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1981 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $620 - 0 108Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
 Gold $1,400 $880 0 122Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1979 (ММД) "Sämann"
 Gold $570 - 0 182Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
 Gold $990 - 0 43
