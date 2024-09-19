Münzkatalog Sowjetunion (1921-1991)

Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen Sowjetunion
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Gold $6,500 $25,000 1 599
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1923 ПЛ "Sämann"
Gold $560 $350 2 566
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1976 "Sämann"
Gold $560 - 1 346
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1975 "Sämann"
Gold $540 $400 0 156
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1978 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $2,800 $3,500 0 49
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1980 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
Gold $560 - 0 76
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1977 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
Gold $670 - 0 89
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1977 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $880 $2,000 0 300
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1980 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $740 - 0 58
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1982 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $620 - 0 108
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1981 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $1,400 $880 0 122
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1981 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
Gold $570 - 0 182
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1979 (ММД) "Sämann"
Gold $990 - 0 43
Rußland, Sowjetunion
Tscherwonez (10 Rubel) 1982 (ЛМД) "Sämann"
