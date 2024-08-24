Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Münzkatalog von Paul I (1796-1801)

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 170

Zeitraum von Paul I
Münzkatalog Paul I 1796-1801
coin Goldmünzen
coin Silbermünzen
coin Kupfermünzen
coin Probemünzen
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Paul I

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1801 ЕМ
 Kupfer $55 - 0 544Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1798 СМ МБ
 Silber $1,400 - 0 841Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1800 ЕМ
 Kupfer $130 - 1 495Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1801 СМ АИ
 Silber $890 - 0 604Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1800 ЕМ
 Kupfer $60 - 0 357Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797. Ohne Münzzeichen
 Kupfer $280 - 0 302Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Polupoltinnik (1/4 Rubel) 1798 СМ МБ
 Silber $1,900 - 0 180Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1799 СМ МБ
 Silber $1,200 - 1 407Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 КМ
 Kupfer $30 - 0 218Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1799 ЕМ
 Kupfer $80 - 0 288Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1798 СМ МБ
 Silber $2,200 - 1 220Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1799 КМ
 Kupfer $50 - 0 249Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 КМ
 Kupfer $55 - 0 256Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1798 СМ МБ
 Silber $560 - 0 186Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1798 СМ МБ
 Silber $440 - 0 317Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1797 СМ ФЦ "Gewichtet"
 Silber $6,600 - 0 336Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 АМ. Schmaler Monogramm
 Kupfer $200 - 0 95Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1798 СМ ФЦ
 Gold $27,000 - 0 56Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1801 ЕМ
 Kupfer $45 - 0 211Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1801 КМ
 Kupfer $85 - 0 231Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1800 СМ ОМ
 Silber $1,300 - 0 350Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 ЕМ
 Kupfer $40 - 0 240Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Probe Rubel 1796 СПБ CLF "Mit dem Porträt von Kaiser Paul I"
 Silber $3,300,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1798 ЕМ
 Kupfer $45 - 0 171Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1799 СМ МБ
 Silber $210 - 0 114Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 ЕМ
 Kupfer $25 - 0 235Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1798 СП ОМ
 Silber $900 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1797 АМ
 Kupfer $85 - 0 170Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 АМ
 Kupfer $30 - 0 201Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1798 ЕМ
 Kupfer $110 - 0 213Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1800 СМ ОМ
 Gold $35,000 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1799 ЕМ
 Kupfer $25 - 2 179Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1796 БМ "Bankmünzprägeanstalt"
 Silber $15,000 - 0 162Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Tscherwonez (Dukat) 1797 СМ ГЛ
 Gold $10,000 - 0 83Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1800 КМ
 Kupfer $80 - 0 162Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1801 СМ АИ
 Gold $16,000 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА"
 Silber $900 - 0 82Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1800 СМ ОМ
 Silber $780 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1797 ЕМ
 Kupfer $45 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1801 СМ АИ
 Silber $410 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1797 АМ
 Kupfer $90 - 0 67Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1797 СМ ФЦ "Gewichtete"
 Silber $810 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1801 СМ АИ
 Silber $730 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1797 СМ МБ "Gewichtete". Neuprägung
 Silber - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1800 ЕМ
 Kupfer $1,700 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 АМ
 Kupfer $110 - 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1798 ЕМ
 Kupfer $75 - 0 73Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1797 ЕМ
 Kupfer $120 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1800 СМ МБ
 Silber $9,100 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1797 КМ
 Kupfer $280 - 0 100
