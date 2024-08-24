Rußland Zeitraum: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Münzkatalog von Paul I (1796-1801)
Münzkatalog Paul I 1796-1801
Goldmünzen
Preise und Beschreibung der Münzen von Paul I
Kupfer $55 - 0 544
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1801 ЕМ
Silber $1,400 - 0 841
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1798 СМ МБ
Kupfer $130 - 1 495
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1800 ЕМ
Silber $890 - 0 604
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1801 СМ АИ
Kupfer $60 - 0 357
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1800 ЕМ
Kupfer $280 - 0 302
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797. Ohne Münzzeichen
Silber $1,900 - 0 180
Rußland, Paul I
Polupoltinnik (1/4 Rubel) 1798 СМ МБ
Silber $1,200 - 1 407
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1799 СМ МБ
Kupfer $30 - 0 218
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 КМ
Kupfer $80 - 0 288
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1799 ЕМ
Silber $2,200 - 1 220
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1798 СМ МБ
Kupfer $50 - 0 249
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1799 КМ
Kupfer $55 - 0 256
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 КМ
Silber $560 - 0 186
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1798 СМ МБ
Silber $440 - 0 317
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1798 СМ МБ
Silber $6,600 - 0 336
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1797 СМ ФЦ "Gewichtet"
Kupfer $200 - 0 95
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 АМ. Schmaler Monogramm
Gold $27,000 - 0 56
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1798 СМ ФЦ
Kupfer $45 - 0 211
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1801 ЕМ
Kupfer $85 - 0 231
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1801 КМ
Silber $1,300 - 0 350
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1800 СМ ОМ
Kupfer $40 - 0 240
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 ЕМ
Silber $3,300,000 - 0 2
Rußland, Paul I
Probe Rubel 1796 СПБ CLF "Mit dem Porträt von Kaiser Paul I"
Kupfer $45 - 0 171
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1798 ЕМ
Silber $210 - 0 114
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1799 СМ МБ
Kupfer $25 - 0 235
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 ЕМ
Silber $900 - 0 50
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1798 СП ОМ
Kupfer $85 - 0 170
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1797 АМ
Kupfer $30 - 0 201
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1797 АМ
Kupfer $110 - 0 213
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1798 ЕМ
Gold $35,000 - 0 15
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1800 СМ ОМ
Kupfer $25 - 2 179
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1799 ЕМ
Silber $15,000 - 0 162
Rußland, Paul I
Rubel 1796 БМ "Bankmünzprägeanstalt"
Gold $10,000 - 0 83
Rußland, Paul I
Tscherwonez (Dukat) 1797 СМ ГЛ
Kupfer $80 - 0 162
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1800 КМ
Gold $16,000 - 0 70
Rußland, Paul I
5 Rubel 1801 СМ АИ
Silber $900 - 0 82
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА"
Silber $780 - 0 70
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1800 СМ ОМ
Kupfer $45 - 0 70
Rußland, Paul I
1 Kopeke 1797 ЕМ
Silber $410 - 0 54
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1801 СМ АИ
Kupfer $90 - 0 67
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1797 АМ
Silber $810 - 0 79
Rußland, Paul I
5 Kopeken 1797 СМ ФЦ "Gewichtete"
Silber $730 - 0 26
Rußland, Paul I
10 Kopeken 1801 СМ АИ
Silber - - 0 0
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1797 СМ МБ "Gewichtete". Neuprägung
Kupfer $1,700 - 0 17
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1800 ЕМ
Kupfer $110 - 0 73
Rußland, Paul I
2 Kopeken 1798 АМ
Kupfer $75 - 0 73
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1798 ЕМ
Kupfer $120 - 0 79
Rußland, Paul I
Polushka (1/4 Kopeke) 1797 ЕМ
Silber $9,100 - 0 14
Rußland, Paul I
Poltina (1/2 Rubel) 1800 СМ МБ
Kupfer $280 - 0 100
Rußland, Paul I
Denga (1/2 Kopeke) 1797 КМ
