Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland

Total added coins: 5560

Coins of Sigismund I the Old
coin 1506-1544 Sigismund I the Old
Coins of Sigismund II Augustus
coin 1545-1572 Sigismund II Augustus
Coins of Stephen Bathory
coin 1577-1586 Stephen Bathory
Coins of Sigismund III Vasa
coin 1587-1632 Sigismund III Vasa
Coins of Wladyslaw IV
coin 1632-1648 Wladyslaw IV
Coins of John II Casimir
coin 1649-1668 John II Casimir
Coins of Michael Korybut
coin 1669-1673 Michael Korybut
Coins of John III Sobieski
coin 1674-1696 John III Sobieski
Coins of Augustus II
coin 1697-1733 Augustus II
Coins of Augustus III
coin 1734-1763 Augustus III
Coins of Stanislaw Augustus
coin 1764-1795 Stanislaus II Augustus
Coins of Austrian protectorate
coin 1774-1794 Austrian protectorate
Coins of Prussian protectorate
coin 1796-1818 Prussian protectorate
Coins of Free City of Danzig
coin 1808-1812 Free City of Danzig
Coins of Duchy of Warsaw
coin 1807-1815 Duchy of Warsaw
Coins of Congress Poland
coin 1815-1835 Congress Poland
Coins of Free City of Cracow
coin 1815-1846 Free City of Cracow
Coins of Russian protectorate
coin 1832-1850 Russian protectorate
Coins of Kingdom of Poland
coin 1917-1918 Kingdom of Poland
Coins of II Republic
coin 1919-1939 II Republic
Coins of Free City of Danzig
coin 1923-1939 Free City of Danzig
Coins of German Occupation
coin 1939-1943 German Occupation
Coins of Peoples Republic
coin 1949-1990 Peoples Republic
Coins of III Republic before denomination
coin 1990-1995 III Republic before denomination
Coins of III Republic after denomination
coin 1995-2020 III Republic after denomination

Which Polish coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko"
 Copper-Nickel $270 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
20 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $110 $750 0 292Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
50 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $300 $1,100 0 112Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave"
 Gold $1,200 - 8 760Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel - $50 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $85 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $210 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $180 - 0 137Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
1 Zloty 1929
 Nickel $220 - 0 217Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
10 Groszy 1973 MW
 Aluminum $120 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave"
 Gold $830 - 11 1400Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fisherman"
 Aluminum $70 - 0 169Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1949. Copper-Nickel
 Copper-Nickel $100 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski"
 Silver $190 - 0 1317Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
20 Zlotych 1986 MW
 Copper-Nickel $130 $70 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1984 MW
 Aluminum $60 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminum
 Aluminum $120 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Augustus III
Ort (18 Groszy) 1754 EC "Crown"
 Silver $140 - 0 1178Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1986 MW
 Aluminum $35 $60 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Copper-Nickel
 Copper-Nickel $30 $7 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". No Mint Mark
 Silver $85 $5,600 0 871Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Grosz 1949
 Aluminum $100 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt"
 Silver $220 $4,000 0 1162Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
10 Groszy 1972 MW
 Aluminum $130 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike"
 Silver $560 $630 0 575Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
50 Groszy 1991 MW
 Copper-Nickel $570 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
Pattern 1 Grosz 1949. Aluminum
 Aluminum $290 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
 Brass $130 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1985 MW
 Aluminum $65 - 0 33Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
1 Zloty 1924 "A woman with ears of corn"
 Silver $210 - 0 442Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
20 Zlotych 1976
 Copper-Nickel $45 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1974 MW
 Aluminum $35 - 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
10 Groszy 1974
 Aluminum $45 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps
 Silver $380 $3,200 0 771Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
50 Groszy 1978. No Mint Mark
 Aluminum $65 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
1 Zloty 1992 MW
 Copper-Nickel $30 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic after denomination
2 Zlote 1995 MW
 Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze $45 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1936 "Jozef Pilsudski"
 Silver $70 - 1 1373Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
20 Zlotych 1973
 Copper-Nickel $40 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia"
 Silver $85 - 1 601Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Sailing Vessel"
 Silver $120 - 1 969Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1990 MW
 Aluminum $70 $55 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, III Republic before denomination
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Copper-Nickel - $45 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1975 MW
 Aluminum $65 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, John II Casimir
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB "Crown Boratynka"
 Copper $40 - 0 61Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn"
 Silver $190 $3,700 0 1083Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
1 Zloty 1978 MW
 Aluminum $45 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, Peoples Republic
5 Groszy 1962
 Aluminum $40 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps
 Silver $95 - 0 1047Coin photo Coin photo
Poland, II Republic
5 Groszy 1930 WJ
 Bronze $370 - 0 38
Coins history
  • Coins history

History of Polish Currency

At the end of the 10th century, the territory of the Polish state encompassed lands approximately similar to present-day Poland, with its core lying between the Oder and Bug rivers. During the reign of Bolesław I the Brave, the history of Polish currency began, and it has continued for over a thousand years. Throughout the Middle Ages, the territory of Poland underwent numerous changes. In the 12th century, the state experienced fragmentation into smaller regions. In the 14th century, after the unification of the country, Galicia was incorporated into Poland, becoming one of the most important Polish territories for the following centuries. During this period, at the end of the 14th century, the concept of the «Crown of the Kingdom of Poland» (abbreviated as «Korona») emerged, which was synonymous with the name «Polska» (Poland). In the 15th century, as a result of the Thirteen Years’ War, Gdańsk Pomerania was reclaimed from the Teutonic Order, marking a period of about 200 years of Poland’s greatest prosperity. In the 16th century, the Union of Lublin (1569) united Poland and Lithuania into a federative state called the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. It consisted of two equal members: the Crown of the Kingdom of Poland and Lithuania. At the same time, by an edict of Sigismund Augustus (as the Grand Duke of Lithuania), Ukraine, previously part of the Lithuanian state, was joined to Poland, becoming one of the lands of the Crown of the Kingdom of Poland for the next centuries. In the first half of the 17th century, the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth covered an area of about 1 million square kilometers. From the middle of the 17th century, due to a series of wars (Khmelnytsky Uprising, war with Russia, Swedish Deluge), the position of the Commonwealth on the international stage began to decline. In the 18th century, Russia, Prussia, and Austria carried out a series of partitions (1772, 1793, 1795), leading to the cessation of the Polish state for 123 years. Despite numerous attempts to regain independence in the 19th century, it was only at the beginning of the 20th century, after World War I, that the Poles succeeded in doing so. In the east, the Polish state included the Vilnius Region, with the border passing through Belarus and Ukraine, dividing these two regions between Poland and the USSR. In the west, Greater Poland and part of Upper Silesia were incorporated into the Polish state. In 1939, the USSR and Germany carried out the fourth partition of Poland. The eastern part of the Polish state, with cities such as Lviv and Vilnius, was seized by the USSR and never returned to Poland. After World War II, the Polish state acquired territory, which, with minor adjustments in the second half of the 20th century, remains the territory of the Republic of Poland to this day.

 

Middle Ages

 

In the Middle Ages, the dominant denomination was the denar, which took various forms, including brakteata (thin, one-sided struck sheet) and puła (coins struck from pure copper). It was only during the late Middle Ages, in the 14th and 15th centuries, that other types of money appeared in Polish lands, such as kwartniki, szelągi, grosze, and półgrosze. These denominations were higher in value than the denar. Especially the półgrosze enjoyed great popularity during this period. For a significant part of the 14th century, foreign coins, such as the Prague grosz, circulated as the main currency in Poland. The issuance of a gold coin, the floren of Władysław I the Elbow-high, was incidental.

 

Modern Times

 

The modern Polish coinage began with the great monetary reform carried out by King Sigismund the Old in the years 1526-1530. A whole range of denominations appeared in circulation at that time, including denarii, ternarii, szelągi, półgrosze, grosze, trojaki, and szóstaki. Gold coins, the dukats, were also included in the Polish monetary system. Sigismund the Old’s reform initiated the period of bimetallism, in which the monetary system was based on two precious metals. During the reign of Stephen Báthory, the issuance of thalers, the highest silver denomination, began on a larger scale. The most popular denomination during this period were the trojaki, which were systematically issued in large quantities, made of good silver, and became an international currency. In the 16th-18th centuries, they were widely accepted in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and Turkey. In many ways, the peak period of modern Polish coinage was during the reign of Sigismund III Vasa. At that time, there were royal mints (Olkusz, Wschowa, Poznań, Malbork, Bydgoszcz, Lublin, Kraków, Warsaw), the Lithuanian mint (Vilnius), city mints (Gdańsk, Elbląg, Toruń, Riga, Poznań, Wschowa), and the private mint in Łobżenica. At that time (in 1621), the highest denomination Polish coin, the «studukatówka,» was minted. The first Polish banknotes appeared at the end of the existence of the Commonwealth, during the Kosciuszko Uprising (1794).

 

Poland under Partition

 

The modern Polish coinage was concluded with the third partition of Poland (1795). It was not immediately abolished and replaced by the mints of the partitioning powers. For some time, it developed in parallel with the coinages of Russia, Prussia, and Austria. From the period of «Poland under Partition,» we can distinguish coins of the Austrian partition, Prussian partition, the Duchy of Warsaw, the Free City of Danzig (1808-1812), the Kingdom of Poland (1815-1835 — the Russian partition), the Russian partition, and the Free City of Krakow (1835).

 

20th Century

 

Even during World War I, emissions of the Kingdom of Poland (a state entity under German control) appeared. These were iron coins with denominations of 1, 5, 10, and 20 fenigów, as well as banknotes — Polish marks. It was only after Poland regained independence that fully sovereign Polish coinage appeared. Initially, the currency in circulation was the Polish marka. Following the reform of 1924, it was replaced by the złoty. The coins of the Second Polish Republic have since garnered unflagging interest among collectors. The period of Polish coinage during World War II includes the emissions of the General Government and the Łódź Ghetto. The history of coinage after World War II can be divided into the period of the Polish People’s Republic and the contemporary times (after the denomination in 1995).

 

 

Dariusz Marzęta

 

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish silver coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search