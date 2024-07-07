20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

