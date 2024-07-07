Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 150,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- BAC (12)
- COINSNET (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (26)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Niemczyk (46)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (17)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (20)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (16)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (35)
- Wójcicki (37)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search