Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain

Total added coins: 2187

Coins of Ferdinand VI
coin 1746-1759 Ferdinand VI
Coins of Charles III
coin 1759-1788 Charles III
Coins of Charles IV
coin 1788-1808 Charles IV
Coins of Joseph Bonaparte
coin 1808-1813 Joseph Bonaparte
Coins of Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1833 Ferdinand VII
Coins of Isabella II
coin 1833-1868 Isabella II
Coins of Provisional Government
coin 1868-1874 Provisional Government
Coins of Amadeo I
coin 1871-1873 Amadeo I
Coins of Alfonso XII
coin 1874-1885 Alfonso XII
Coins of Alfonso XIII
coin 1886-1931 Alfonso XIII
Coins of II Republic
coin 1931-1939 II Republic

Which Spanish coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
25 Pesetas 1877 DEM
 Gold $460 - 2 933Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
5 Pesetas 1885 MSM
 Silver $220 - 1 763Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Provisional Government
100 Pesetas 1870 SDM
 Gold $83,000 $520,000 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
10 Escudos 1868
 Gold $500 - 2 1026Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
4 Escudos 1788 M M
 Gold $990 - 0 493Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Joseph Bonaparte
5 Pesetas 1809
 Silver $520 - 0 368Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
5 Pesetas 1875 DEM
 Silver $210 $6,600 2 426Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
4 Escudos 1787 M DV
 Gold $990 - 1 429Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Provisional Government
5 Pesetas 1870 SNM
 Silver $190 - 1 594Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
1/2 Escudo 1788 S C
 Gold $190 - 1 320Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
8 Escudos 1788 S C
 Gold $2,400 - 1 271Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
4 Escudos 1867
 Gold $250 - 1 526Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
100 Pesetas 1897 SGV
 Gold $2,400 - 1 308Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
5 Pesetas 1894 PGV
 Silver $160 - 1 297Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
5 Pesetas 1898 SGV
 Silver $95 - 8 901Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
25 Pesetas 1880 MSM
 Gold $480 - 3 694Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
1/2 Escudo 1786 M DV
 Gold $200 - 2 815Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
1 Escudo 1787 M DV
 Gold $330 - 3 419Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VI
1/2 Escudo 1756 M JB
 Gold $220 - 1 458Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
100 Pesetas 1897 SGV. Restrike
 Gold $2,000 - 0 359Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
4 Escudos 1865
 Gold $250 - 1 413Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1802 M FA
 Gold $2,600 - 0 301Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VII
1 Duro 1808 GNA
 Silver $370 - 0 556Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VI
1/2 Escudo 1758 M JB
 Gold $180 - 0 405Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
25 Pesetas 1881 MSM
 Gold $530 - 1 672Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
5 Pesetas 1888 MPM
 Silver $190 $710 2 495Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
5 Pesetas 1888 MSM
 Silver $1,300 - 0 87Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
2 Escudos 1788 M M
 Gold $500 - 3 760Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XIII
20 Pesetas 1890 MPM
 Gold $410 - 0 556Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
4 Escudos 1792 M MF
 Gold $890 $1,500 1 267Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
4 Escudos 1795 M MF
 Gold $750 - 1 218Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
2 Escudos 1800 M MF
 Gold $390 - 0 231Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1792 M MF
 Gold $250 - 2 397Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
25 Pesetas 1878 DEM
 Gold $480 - 0 567Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Amadeo I
5 Pesetas 1871 SDM
 Silver $170 $5,200 1 692Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VI
1/2 Escudo 1755 M JB
 Gold $190 - 1 286Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VI
1/2 Escudo 1757 M JB
 Gold $190 - 1 390Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
40 Reales 1864. 6-pointed star
 Gold $270 - 1 300Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles III
1/2 Escudo 1783 M JD
 Gold $200 - 0 434Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Joseph Bonaparte
20 Reales 1810 M AI
 Silver $440 - 2 575Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
80 Reales 1835 M CR
 Gold $530 - 1 199Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Alfonso XII
25 Pesetas 1884 MSM
 Gold $580 - 0 240Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
100 Reales 1859. 8-pointed star
 Gold $580 - 0 310Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
10 Escudos 1865
 Gold $560 - 0 140Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1791 M MF
 Gold $310 - 0 253Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VII
1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ
 Gold $180 - 2 455Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
100 Reales 1861. 6-pointed star
 Gold $490 - 2 566Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
100 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star
 Gold $490 - 0 53Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Isabella II
1 Peseta 1837 B PS
 Silver $240 - 1 309Coin photo Coin photo
Spain, Ferdinand VII
5 Pesetas 1809
 Silver $250 - 2 652
Coins historyCoins value
  • Coins history
  • Coins value

Spanish old coins

The Spanish coinage in the 18th century

 

The Bourbon accession to Spain brought absolutism, i.e. a political system vesting all powers in a monarch. The said absolutism echoed in the numismatics: the Spanish coinage became homogeneous basing itself on the Castilian system. This system was octal (that’s to say, its numerical notation was based on 8 rather than 10 to which we are accustomed nowadays) and each metal defined a distinct monetary unit.

Gold, silver and copper coins were minted in Peninsular Spain (mostly in Madrid, Segovia and Sevilla). Golden coins were denominated in escudos having values of ½, 1, 2, 4 and 8 escudos; silver coins — in reales having values of ½, 1, 2, 4 and 8 reals, while copper coins were denominated in maravedís having values of 1, 2, 4 and 8 maravedís. The relation between values was always from 1 to 16. In other words, 16 maravedís were equal to 1 real, while 16 reals were equal to 1 escudo.

During the reigns of Philip V, Ferdinand VI, Charles III and Charles IV (1700-1808), Spanish coins preserved certain metrological stability. It is also true that there were important technological advances, like the introduction of coining presses, and typological ones, like the placement of royal portraits on coins.

 

A long period of transition

 

The French Revolution brought an enlightened government full of French influence. Joseph I, the brother of Napoleon, unified the golden and silver Spanish coinage within a decimal system based on the real. Thus, 20 reales of Joseph I were equal to 8 reales of former monarchs.

The rise to the throne of Ferdinand VII in 1813 resulted in return to absolutism and, therefore, the reintroduction of the octal monetary standard. Some liberal governments, like the one who ruled between 1821 and 1823, brought back the decimal system, however, the octal system reappeared when absolutists came back to power. The Spanish coinage became even more complicated when Isabella II came to reign. The traditional system was rejected and, then, a uniformity between coins was sought, using reales like a unified unit at first, and later — escudos.

With more steps taken, the Spanish coin circulation turned into chaos and, thus, for about 20 years, Spain had four distinct monetary systems with their coins circulating all together at the same time. To this ought to be added a huge amount of Portuguese, French and English coins circulating in Spain at that time. To sum it up, there were hundreds of different values in the Spanish coin circulation which complicated trading and accounting matters.

 

The peseta

 

The 1868 Revolution ousted Isabel II and established a provisional government that unified Spanish coins under the metrological standard of the Latin Monetary Union. Thus, the peseta was born — the last proper Spanish coin that was issued until 2001.

During the Sexenio Revolucionario (Six Revolutionary Years, 1868-1874) and afterwards, during the reigns of Alfonso XII (1874-1885) and Alfonso XIII (1886-1931), copper coins (1, 2, 5 and 10 centimos), silver coins (1/2, 1, 2 and 5 pesetas) and golden coins (10, 20 and 25 pesetas) were minted in Spain. Even though, theoretically, it was a bimetal system, but, in practice, the Spanish system was based on silver — the metal of which a large number of coins was minted.

A collector should know about a curious security system embedded in Spanish coins: the year of minting of a coin is indicated inside two small six-pointed stars along the edges of the main date. Therefore, in most cases, these small digits inside the stars make a certain coin more common or rarer.

The turbulent time of the Second Republic and the subsequent Civil War brought a monetary chaos to Spain and the usage of coins made of non-noble metals became common. Noble metals do not circulate in Spain up to present days, with the sole exception of 100 pesetas of Franco that were made of silver. The monetary chaos was resolved during the Franco regime when coins from 5 centimos to 100 pesetas were minted, most of them depicting the portrait of Franco. As from 1975, the issue of these coins went on, but with the portrait of Juan Carlos I, who extended the set of coins up to 500 pesetas.

 

Adolfo Ruiz

