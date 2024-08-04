100 Pesetas 1897 SGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

