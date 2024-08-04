Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Pesetas 1897 SGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 100 Pesetas
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (359) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

