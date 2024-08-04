Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Pesetas 1897 SGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25 g
- Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 100 Pesetas
- Year 1897
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (359) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32354 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (16)
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (133)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (5)
- HARMERS (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (35)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hong Kong (1)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Nihon (4)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (10)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (21)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (13)
- V. GADOURY (6)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2453 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesetas 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search