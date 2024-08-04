1/2 Escudo 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.

