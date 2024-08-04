Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (85)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
- Cayón (22)
- CNG (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (21)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (34)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (8)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (47)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Status International (4)
- Tauler & Fau (21)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search