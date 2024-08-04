Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 S C at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
