Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 269 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

