1 Escudo 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (416) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (122)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Berk (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
- Cayón (28)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (48)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (10)
- iNumis (2)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sedwick (8)
- Silicua Coins (10)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (63)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (11)
- Tauler & Fau (21)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 269 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 20
