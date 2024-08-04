1 Escudo 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (16) XF (85) VF (292) F (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (4) ANACS (6) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

Aureo & Calicó (122)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Berk (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (28)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (4)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (48)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (10)

iNumis (2)

Jesús Vico (6)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Leu (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisor (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Sedwick (8)

Silicua Coins (10)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (63)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (11)

Tauler & Fau (21)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (1)