Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1800 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1800 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31772 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (57)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (20)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (25)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pars Coins (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (34)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (9)
- VAuctions (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 342 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search