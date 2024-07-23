Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Obverse 20 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte Reverse 20 Reales 1810 M AI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Joseph Bonaparte

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Joseph Bonaparte
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (573) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Astarte S.A. - April 7, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1810 M AI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

