Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Joseph Bonaparte
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Joseph Bonaparte (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (573) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
