20 Reales 1810 M AI (Spain, Joseph Bonaparte)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1810 with mark M AI. This silver coin from the times of Joseph Bonaparte struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (77) AU (58) XF (209) VF (216) F (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS63 (13) MS62 (10) MS61 (5) AU58 (13) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (19) NGC (49)

