100 Pesetas 1897 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25 g
- Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 100 Pesetas
- Year 1897
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
