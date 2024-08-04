Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Pesetas 1897 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25 g
  • Pure gold (0,9332 oz) 29,025 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 100 Pesetas
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Pesetas 1897 with mark SGV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Spain 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2563 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Spain 100 Pesetas 1897 SGV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
