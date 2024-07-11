Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1888 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4438 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (35)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Cayón (12)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (10)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search