5 Pesetas 1888 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4438 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

