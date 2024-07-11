Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1888 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1888 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4438 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
656 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1888 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

