Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Silver coins 5 Pesetas of Alfonso XIII - Spain

5 Pesetas 1888-1892

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1888 MSM 0 871888 MPM 2 4931889 MPM 1 2561890 MPM 0 1801890 PGM 0 1421891 PGM 1 4631892 PGM 0 158
5 Pesetas 1892-1894

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1892 PGM 0 3461893 PGL 1 3081893 PGV 1 2131894 PGV 1 296
5 Pesetas 1895-1899

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1895 PGV 0 61896 PGV 0 2361897 SGV 0 2491898 SGV 7 8931899 SGV 3 726
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
