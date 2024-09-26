Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Silver coins 5 Pesetas of Alfonso XIII - Spain
5 Pesetas 1888-1892
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1888 MSM 0 871888 MPM 2 4931889 MPM 1 2561890 MPM 0 1801890 PGM 0 1421891 PGM 1 4631892 PGM 0 158
5 Pesetas 1892-1894
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1892 PGM 0 3461893 PGL 1 3081893 PGV 1 2131894 PGV 1 296
5 Pesetas 1895-1899
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1895 PGV 0 61896 PGV 0 2361897 SGV 0 2491898 SGV 7 8931899 SGV 3 726
