5 Pesetas 1890 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1890 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (6) XF (64) VF (56) F (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (54)

Cayón (25)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Herrero (4)

ibercoin (18)

Inasta (1)

Katz (2)

KM NUMIS (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (20)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)