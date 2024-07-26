Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1890 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1890 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (54)
- Cayón (25)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Herrero (4)
- ibercoin (18)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (20)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search