Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1890 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1890 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

