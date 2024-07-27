5 Pesetas 1898 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1898 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

