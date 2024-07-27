Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1898 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1898
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (893)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1898 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (161)
- BAC (23)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (123)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (6)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (21)
- COINSNET (2)
- DNW (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GINZA (3)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (10)
- Heritage (107)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Herrero (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- ibercoin (79)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Inasta (8)
- iNumis (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- JMPG (1)
- Karamitsos (5)
- Katz (42)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Nihon (3)
- Nomisma (10)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numisa (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Rio de la Plata (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (17)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (20)
- Stephen Album (5)
- Tauler & Fau (83)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- VAuctions (2)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 43
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search