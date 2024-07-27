Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1898 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (893)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1898 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (8)
  • Aureo & Calicó (161)
  • BAC (23)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (123)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (6)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (21)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • Heritage (107)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • ibercoin (79)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Inasta (8)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Katz (42)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Nomisma (10)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numisa (5)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Numismatica Picena (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (17)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (83)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VAuctions (2)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1898 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1898 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search