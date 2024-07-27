Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1888-1892" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1888-1892" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1888-1892" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (55)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (34)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (21)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (16)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1892 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search