Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1888-1892" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (55)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (34)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (21)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (16)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
