Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1892

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Reverse 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM
20 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 178

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Reverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 158
Obverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Reverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
5 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 346
Obverse 2 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Reverse 2 Pesetas 1892 PGM
2 Pesetas 1892 PGM
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 216
Obverse 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM
Reverse 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM
50 Céntimos 1892 PGM
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 368
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search