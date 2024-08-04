20 Pesetas 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

