Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (19)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (8)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (7)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (12)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • UBS (10)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2335 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1892 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search