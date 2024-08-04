Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2335 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
