Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (71)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (26)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (3)
- ibercoin (39)
- Katz (5)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rio de la Plata (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (7)
- Tauler & Fau (36)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search