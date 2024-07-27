Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1892-1894" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1892-1894" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1892-1894" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3876 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 184,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (89)
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (56)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (16)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (43)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (6)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (48)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1892 PGM at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1892 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search