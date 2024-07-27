Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1892 PGM "Type 1892-1894" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3876 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 184,000. Bidding took place July 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
