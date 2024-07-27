Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (115)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (51)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (3)
- CoinsNB (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (50)
- Inasta (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (4)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (7)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Silicua Coins (11)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (60)
- UBS (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search