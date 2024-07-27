50 Céntimos 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (64) AU (22) XF (127) VF (144) F (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) Service NN Coins (4) NGC (15) PGM (2) PCGS (3) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

