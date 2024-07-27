Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1892 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1892 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 730 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 50 Céntimos 1892 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

