Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Silver coins 50 Céntimos of Alfonso XIII - Spain

type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1889-1892

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1889 MPM 1 1061892 PGM 1 368
type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1894

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1894 PGV 1 257
type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1896-1900

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1896 PGV 0 1521900 SMV 0 128
type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1904

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1904 SMV 0 1551904 PCV 0 150
type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1910

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1910 PCV 0 147
type-coin
type-coin

50 Céntimos 1926

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1926 PCS 0 156
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII All Spanish coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search