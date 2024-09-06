Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Silver coins 50 Céntimos of Alfonso XIII - Spain
50 Céntimos 1889-1892
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1889 MPM 1 1061892 PGM 1 368
50 Céntimos 1894
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1894 PGV 1 257
50 Céntimos 1896-1900
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1896 PGV 0 1521900 SMV 0 128
50 Céntimos 1904
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1904 SMV 0 1551904 PCV 0 150
50 Céntimos 1910
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1910 PCV 0 147
50 Céntimos 1926
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1926 PCS 0 156
