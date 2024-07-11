50 Céntimos 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1904 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 160. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (62) AU (28) XF (57) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (1) NN Coins (2) NGC (8) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (36)

BAC (6)

Cayón (21)

CoinsNB (6)

GGN (1)

ibercoin (25)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (2)

Silicua Coins (11)

Tauler & Fau (41)

WAG (1)