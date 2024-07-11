Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1904 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 160. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • BAC (6)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CoinsNB (6)
  • GGN (1)
  • ibercoin (25)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (41)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search