50 Céntimos 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1904
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1904 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 962 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 160. Bidding took place May 11, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NN Coins
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
