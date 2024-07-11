Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (57)
  • Cayón (34)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • ibercoin (58)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (7)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (9)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (51)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (2)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 50 Céntimos 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1894 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search