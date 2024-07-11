Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
