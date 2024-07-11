50 Céntimos 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33539 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

