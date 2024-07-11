Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1896
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
123 ... 8
