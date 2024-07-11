Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (41)
  • Cayón (23)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (34)
  • Katz (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (29)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1896 PGV at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1896 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search