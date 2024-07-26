Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1926 PCS (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1926
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1926 with mark PCS. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (34)
- BAC (6)
- Cayón (17)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (10)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (5)
- ibercoin (12)
- Inasta (3)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (9)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (20)
- Tauler & Fau (24)
- VL Nummus (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search