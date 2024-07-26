Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1926 PCS (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1926 with mark PCS. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • BAC (6)
  • Cayón (17)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (10)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Inasta (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (20)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1926 PCS at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search