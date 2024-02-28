Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • ibercoin (24)
  • ICE (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (20)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 16, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 50 Céntimos 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1889 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search