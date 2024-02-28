50 Céntimos 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (11) XF (33) VF (42) F (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (29)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (16)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

ibercoin (24)

ICE (1)

Katz (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Silicua Coins (5)

Tauler & Fau (20)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (2)

Westfälische (1)