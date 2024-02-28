Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (29)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (16)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (24)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Silicua Coins (5)
- Tauler & Fau (20)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search