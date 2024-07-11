Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1900 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2021.

Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1900 SMV at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

