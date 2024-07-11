Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1900 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1900
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
