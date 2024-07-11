50 Céntimos 1900 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (11) XF (57) VF (39) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (30)

BAC (8)

Cayón (19)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Heritage (3)

ibercoin (16)

Katz (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (7)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (11)

Tauler & Fau (19)