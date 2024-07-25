Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1904 PCV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1904 with mark PCV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Astarte S.A. (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • ibercoin (26)
  • Katz (14)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (18)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Astarte S.A. - July 25, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Spain 50 Céntimos 1904 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

