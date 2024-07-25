Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1904 PCV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1904
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1904 with mark PCV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Astarte S.A. (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Cayón (16)
- CoinsNB (5)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (26)
- Katz (14)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (18)
- Tauler & Fau (24)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
