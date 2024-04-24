Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1910 PCV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1910
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1910 with mark PCV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3481 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (33)
- Cayón (23)
- CoinsNB (5)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (22)
- Katz (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (11)
- Tauler & Fau (37)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search