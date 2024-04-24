Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1910 PCV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1910 with mark PCV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3481 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (33)
  • Cayón (23)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • Katz (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (37)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1910 PCV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1910 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search