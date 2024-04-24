50 Céntimos 1910 PCV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1910 with mark PCV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3481 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

