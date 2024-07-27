Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1899
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (726)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (202)
- Cayón (105)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (34)
- DNW (1)
- Florange (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (45)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Herrero (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (87)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (28)
- Künker (8)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monedalia.es (9)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münzenonline (5)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (4)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- NumisCorner (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (5)
- Silicua Coins (14)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (91)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- VAuctions (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
