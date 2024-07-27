5 Pesetas 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (258) AU (102) XF (318) VF (36) F (3) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (18) MS63 (39) MS62 (28) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (82) PCGS (18) ANACS (1)

