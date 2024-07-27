Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (726)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

