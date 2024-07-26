5 Pesetas 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

