Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (101)
- Cayón (54)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (17)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (3)
- ibercoin (41)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (7)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Silicua Coins (8)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (54)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search