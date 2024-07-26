Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25850 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (101)
  • Cayón (54)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (17)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • ibercoin (41)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Silicua Coins (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (54)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
