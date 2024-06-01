5 Pesetas 1890 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1890 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 76,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

