Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1890 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1890 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4790 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 76,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 5 Pesetas 1890 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

