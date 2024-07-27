Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 7, 2014.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

