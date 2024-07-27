Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
