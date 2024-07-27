5 Pesetas 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 7, 2014.

