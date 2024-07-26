Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 5 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

