5 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

