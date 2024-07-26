Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 978. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
