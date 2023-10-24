Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1895 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1895 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
108000 $
Price in auction currency 108000 USD
Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition SP62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1895 PGV at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
