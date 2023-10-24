5 Pesetas 1895 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1895 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) SP62 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)