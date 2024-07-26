Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (463)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Numismática Leilões - May 7, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
