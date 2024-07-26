Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (463)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
