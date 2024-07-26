5 Pesetas 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (31) XF (196) VF (171) F (15) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (17) NN Coins (1) PGM (3) PCGS (8)

